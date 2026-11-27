Taking delivery of a year-end car? Check the manufacturing date and these 10 things
- Decode VIN characters before registration to verify exact manufacturing month
- Inspect odometer, tyre dates, paint, battery, and underbody in daylight
- Verify invoice numbers, insurance IDV, electronics, and both physical keys
Year-end car offers are tough to walk away from. Every November and December, showrooms across India start throwing around fat cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and free accessory kits to clear out their stock before the new year kicks in.
The catch? A juicy year-end discount usually means that shiny new car has been sitting in an open stockyard for months. Before you wire the final payment or let the dealership send your RTO registration papers through, go see the car in broad daylight and run a proper Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI). Once a chassis number is registered in your name, getting a dealer to swap out a flawed or stale car becomes challenging.
Start With the Manufacturing Date (VIN)
Ask your sales advisor for the 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) that is stamped onto the chassis near the driver's seat or inside the engine bay before registration. On most cars sold in India, the 10th character tells you the build year (T means 2026; S means 2025). Depending on the manufacturer, the 11th, 12th, or 19th and 20th characters pinpoint the exact month it rolled off the line.
If the car was built four or five months ago, you don't necessarily have to walk away. Especially if the discount is great, but you do need to check its rubber parts, battery, and paint more closely.
10 Things to Check Before Signing Delivery Papers
1. Keep the odometer under 80 kilometres
A fresh car moved from factory trucks to a dealer yard normally shows 15-60 km on the meter. Anything crossing 100 km, or a speedometer that looks disconnected is a red flag. The car might have been used for test drives or moved between cities by road.
2. Read the tyre date stamps (DOT Code)
Check the sidewall of every tyre (including the spare) for a four-digit oval stamp like 3426 (which translates to the 34th week of 2026). All five tyres should belong to roughly the same batch and line up with the car's build month, with no flat spots or tiny sidewall cracks from sitting stationary.
3. Inspect paint and panel gaps outside
Never do a paint check under flashy showroom spotlights since they hide everything. Walk around the car in natural sunlight, check that the gaps around doors, bumpers, and the bonnet look identical on both sides. Then, view the doors at a sharp angle for ripples or rough overspray that point to repairs.
4. Test battery crank and check under the bonnet
Cars parked in dealer yards for months often develop weak batteries. Start the engine cold and listen. It should ideally fire up cleanly on the first crank without dimming the cabin lights. Open the hood and look for white crust on the battery terminals, dusty belts, or wires chewed by yard rats.
5. Look underneath for monsoon rust
If your car was built before or during the rainy season, standing water in open yards can leave surface rust behind. Crouch down with your phone flashlight and inspect the exhaust pipe, suspension arms, and the metal sliding rails underneath the front seats.
6. Feel the rubber seals and test wipers
Harsh Indian summer ages rubber sitting still faster than highway miles ever will. Run your fingers along the door weatherstrips and sunroof seals to confirm they still feel soft rather than dry and chalky, then spray the windshield washer to make sure the wiper blades glide cleanly without chattering.
7. Go through every screen, camera, and sensor
Newer cars are packed with tech that needs a quick real-world test before handover. Pair your phone over wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, switch through every 360-degree camera angle, test all USB-C ports, and verify there are zero ADAS or airbag warnings on the cluster.
8. Blast the AC and check the sunroof
Set the climate control down to its coldest setting and make sure chilled air hits both the front and rear vents within sixty seconds. If you bought a sunroof variant, open and close it completely to listen for any weird grinding sounds.
9. Run quick EV checks (if buying electric vehicle)
Going electric? Open the boot to confirm the portable home charger and puncture kit are present. You may want to check if the charging port lid locks properly, and peek underneath to ensure the battery guard plate has no scrapes.
10. Verify invoice numbers, insurance IDV, and both keys
Cross-check the chassis and engine numbers printed on your tax invoice and other documents. Look closely at your insurance papers to confirm the Insured Declared Value (IDV) matches the car's true value rather than a conservative number. Plus, make sure both physical keys and an active FASTag are in your hand before you drive off.
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