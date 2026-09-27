Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engines, Features And Prices Compared

Tata has launched the Aeris with petrol and CNG powertrain options. It falls under the sub-compact sedan segment and rivals the Hyundai Aura CNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG. However, with the Aura CNG commanding a premium starting price over the Aeris CNG, let's take a look at what each sedan has to offer.



Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price Range

Variant Tata Aeris CNG Hyundai Aura CNG MT Rs 6.29 Lakh - Rs 9.19 Lakh Rs 7.89 Lakh - Rs 8.67 Lakh AMT Rs 7.69 Lakh - Rs 9.74 Lakh NA

The Tata Aeris is more affordable and offers both AMT and MT gearbox options. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh and going up to Rs 8.67 lakh, making it more affordable than the Aeris CNG in its top variant.

Also Read: Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Powertrain Details

Specification Tata Aeris Hyundai Aura CNG Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG Petrol power 85 bhp 81.8 bhp CNG power 74 bhp 68 bhp Petrol torque 113 Nm 113.8 Nm CNG torque 96.5 Nm 95.2 Nm Transmission 5MT / AMT 5MT CNG tank Twin-cylinder, 70-litre (water capacity) Single tank, 65-litre (water capacity)

On paper, both sedans are reasonably similar. However, one advantage of the Hyundai Aura CNG is that it still gets a four-cylinder engine, which is generally considered smoother than three-cylinder engines. That said, we cannot make a firm judgment on this yet, as the Aeris is yet to be driven.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

The Aura CNG develops lower power and the same torque as the Aeris in their petrol versions, while on CNG, the Aura produces slightly less torque than the Aeris. Moreover, the Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, while the Aeris gets both MT and AMT options.



Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Dimensions

Dimension Tata Aeris CNG Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Length 3,995mm 3,995mm Width 1,684mm 1,680mm Height 1,532mm 1,520mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,450mm Ground clearance 170mm 165mm Wheel size 15-inch 14/15-inch

Both cars have an identical 2,450mm wheelbase and are both 3,995mm long, as they fall into the same sub-four-metre category. The Aeris stands out in terms of width, height and ground clearance. Its greater height provides better rear headroom, making the cabin feel more spacious.

Boot space for the Aeris CNG has not yet been specified.

However, for better practicality, the Tata Aeris uses twin-cylinder technology, which frees up more space for luggage in the boot. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG features a conventional CNG tank, which takes up most of the boot space, leaving limited room for suitcases or other large luggage.

Also Read: Tigor To Soldier On As Tata Xpres For Fleet Buyers

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Features

Key Features Tata Aeris Hyundai Aura CNG Touchscreen infotainment 10.25-inch 8-inch Driver's display 5-inch digital Analogue dials with MID Sunroof No No Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Wired Ventilated front seats Yes No Seat upholstery Leatherette Fabric Wireless phone charger Yes No Automatic climate control Yes Yes Rear AC vents Yes Yes 360-degree camera Yes No Six airbags standard Yes Yes Blind View Monitor Yes No Dashcam recorder Yes No

The Aeris is packed with features by Tata. It is equipped with ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder, none of which are offered on the Aura CNG. Moreover, it gets wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera. Standard features include rear AC vents, six airbags and automatic climate control. The Aura CNG's MID is not fully digital like the Aeris; instead, it gets a 3.5-inch TFT display positioned between the analogue dials.

Looking at the specifications, the Aeris CNG is a well-equipped option compared with the Hyundai Aura CNG. The Aeris features several segment-first features that add practicality, such as the twin-cylinder CNG setup, which helps free up more space in the boot.

Additionally, it gets several technology features, including wireless smartphone connectivity and a larger infotainment system. On the powertrain front, the Aeris can also be opted for with both AMT and MT gearboxes. The Hyundai Aura CNG misses out on several of these features but has a lower starting price than the Aeris CNG's higher variants.