Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engines, Features And Prices Compared
- Lower spec Tata Aeris CNG is the more affordable option, with prices starting at Rs 6.29 lakh.
- Hyundai Aura CNG starts at Rs 7.89 lakh.
- Tata Aeris CNG offers more features than the Hyundai Aura CNG.
Tata has launched the Aeris with petrol and CNG powertrain options. It falls under the sub-compact sedan segment and rivals the Hyundai Aura CNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG. However, with the Aura CNG commanding a premium starting price over the Aeris CNG, let's take a look at what each sedan has to offer.
Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price Range
|Variant
|Tata Aeris CNG
|Hyundai Aura CNG
|MT
|Rs 6.29 Lakh - Rs 9.19 Lakh
|Rs 7.89 Lakh - Rs 8.67 Lakh
|AMT
|Rs 7.69 Lakh - Rs 9.74 Lakh
|NA
The Tata Aeris is more affordable and offers both AMT and MT gearbox options. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh and going up to Rs 8.67 lakh, making it more affordable than the Aeris CNG in its top variant.
Also Read: Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Powertrain Details
|Specification
|Tata Aeris
|Hyundai Aura CNG
|Engine
|1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG
|1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG
|Petrol power
|85 bhp
|81.8 bhp
|CNG power
|74 bhp
|68 bhp
|Petrol torque
|113 Nm
|113.8 Nm
|CNG torque
|96.5 Nm
|95.2 Nm
|Transmission
|5MT / AMT
|5MT
|CNG tank
|Twin-cylinder, 70-litre (water capacity)
|Single tank, 65-litre (water capacity)
On paper, both sedans are reasonably similar. However, one advantage of the Hyundai Aura CNG is that it still gets a four-cylinder engine, which is generally considered smoother than three-cylinder engines. That said, we cannot make a firm judgment on this yet, as the Aeris is yet to be driven.
Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh
The Aura CNG develops lower power and the same torque as the Aeris in their petrol versions, while on CNG, the Aura produces slightly less torque than the Aeris. Moreover, the Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, while the Aeris gets both MT and AMT options.
Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Dimensions
|Dimension
|Tata Aeris CNG
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG
|Length
|3,995mm
|3,995mm
|Width
|1,684mm
|1,680mm
|Height
|1,532mm
|1,520mm
|Wheelbase
|2,450mm
|2,450mm
|Ground clearance
|170mm
|165mm
|Wheel size
|15-inch
|14/15-inch
Both cars have an identical 2,450mm wheelbase and are both 3,995mm long, as they fall into the same sub-four-metre category. The Aeris stands out in terms of width, height and ground clearance. Its greater height provides better rear headroom, making the cabin feel more spacious.
Boot space for the Aeris CNG has not yet been specified.
However, for better practicality, the Tata Aeris uses twin-cylinder technology, which frees up more space for luggage in the boot. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG features a conventional CNG tank, which takes up most of the boot space, leaving limited room for suitcases or other large luggage.
Also Read: Tigor To Soldier On As Tata Xpres For Fleet Buyers
Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Features
|Key Features
|Tata Aeris
|Hyundai Aura CNG
|Touchscreen infotainment
|10.25-inch
|8-inch
|Driver's display
|5-inch digital
|Analogue dials with MID
|Sunroof
|No
|No
|Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
|Wireless
|Wired
|Ventilated front seats
|Yes
|No
|Seat upholstery
|Leatherette
|Fabric
|Wireless phone charger
|Yes
|No
|Automatic climate control
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|No
|Six airbags standard
|Yes
|Yes
|Blind View Monitor
|Yes
|No
|Dashcam recorder
|Yes
|No
The Aeris is packed with features by Tata. It is equipped with ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder, none of which are offered on the Aura CNG. Moreover, it gets wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera. Standard features include rear AC vents, six airbags and automatic climate control. The Aura CNG's MID is not fully digital like the Aeris; instead, it gets a 3.5-inch TFT display positioned between the analogue dials.
Looking at the specifications, the Aeris CNG is a well-equipped option compared with the Hyundai Aura CNG. The Aeris features several segment-first features that add practicality, such as the twin-cylinder CNG setup, which helps free up more space in the boot.
Additionally, it gets several technology features, including wireless smartphone connectivity and a larger infotainment system. On the powertrain front, the Aeris can also be opted for with both AMT and MT gearboxes. The Hyundai Aura CNG misses out on several of these features but has a lower starting price than the Aeris CNG's higher variants.
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