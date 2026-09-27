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Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engines, Features And Prices Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
3 mins read
Sep 27, 2026, 05:06 PM
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Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engines, Features And Prices Compared
Highlights
  • Lower spec Tata Aeris CNG is the more affordable option, with prices starting at Rs 6.29 lakh.
  • Hyundai Aura CNG starts at Rs 7.89 lakh.
  • Tata Aeris CNG offers more features than the Hyundai Aura CNG.

Tata has launched the Aeris with petrol and CNG powertrain options. It falls under the sub-compact sedan segment and rivals the Hyundai Aura CNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG. However, with the Aura CNG commanding a premium starting price over the Aeris CNG, let's take a look at what each sedan has to offer.

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price Range

VariantTata Aeris CNG Hyundai Aura CNG
MTRs 6.29 Lakh - Rs 9.19 LakhRs 7.89 Lakh - Rs 8.67 Lakh
AMTRs 7.69 Lakh - Rs 9.74 LakhNA

The Tata Aeris is more affordable and offers both AMT and MT gearbox options. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh and going up to Rs 8.67 lakh, making it more affordable than the Aeris CNG in its top variant.

Also Read: Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Powertrain Details

SpecificationTata AerisHyundai Aura CNG
Engine1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG
Petrol power85 bhp81.8 bhp
CNG power74 bhp68 bhp
Petrol torque113 Nm113.8 Nm
CNG torque96.5 Nm95.2 Nm
Transmission5MT / AMT5MT
CNG tankTwin-cylinder, 70-litre (water capacity)Single tank, 65-litre (water capacity)

On paper, both sedans are reasonably similar. However, one advantage of the Hyundai Aura CNG is that it still gets a four-cylinder engine, which is generally considered smoother than three-cylinder engines. That said, we cannot make a firm judgment on this yet, as the Aeris is yet to be driven.

Tata Aeris 11

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

The Aura CNG develops lower power and the same torque as the Aeris in their petrol versions, while on CNG, the Aura produces slightly less torque than the Aeris. Moreover, the Aura CNG is available only with a manual transmission, while the Aeris gets both MT and AMT options.

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Dimensions

DimensionTata Aeris CNG Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG
Length3,995mm3,995mm
Width1,684mm1,680mm
Height1,532mm1,520mm
Wheelbase2,450mm2,450mm
Ground clearance170mm165mm
Wheel size15-inch14/15-inch

Both cars have an identical 2,450mm wheelbase and are both 3,995mm long, as they fall into the same sub-four-metre category. The Aeris stands out in terms of width, height and ground clearance. Its greater height provides better rear headroom, making the cabin feel more spacious.

Boot space for the Aeris CNG has not yet been specified.

Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura CNG 2

However, for better practicality, the Tata Aeris uses twin-cylinder technology, which frees up more space for luggage in the boot. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG features a conventional CNG tank, which takes up most of the boot space, leaving limited room for suitcases or other large luggage.
Also Read: Tigor To Soldier On As Tata Xpres For Fleet Buyers

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Features

Key FeaturesTata AerisHyundai Aura CNG
Touchscreen infotainment10.25-inch8-inch
Driver's display5-inch digitalAnalogue dials with MID
SunroofNoNo
Apple CarPlay & Android AutoWirelessWired
Ventilated front seatsYesNo
Seat upholsteryLeatheretteFabric
Wireless phone chargerYesNo
Automatic climate controlYesYes
Rear AC ventsYesYes
360-degree cameraYesNo
Six airbags standardYesYes
Blind View MonitorYesNo
Dashcam recorderYesNo

The Aeris is packed with features by Tata. It is equipped with ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder, none of which are offered on the Aura CNG. Moreover, it gets wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera. Standard features include rear AC vents, six airbags and automatic climate control. The Aura CNG's MID is not fully digital like the Aeris; instead, it gets a 3.5-inch TFT display positioned between the analogue dials.

Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG

Looking at the specifications, the Aeris CNG is a well-equipped option compared with the Hyundai Aura CNG. The Aeris features several segment-first features that add practicality, such as the twin-cylinder CNG setup, which helps free up more space in the boot.

Additionally, it gets several technology features, including wireless smartphone connectivity and a larger infotainment system. On the powertrain front, the Aeris can also be opted for with both AMT and MT gearboxes. The Hyundai Aura CNG misses out on several of these features but has a lower starting price than the Aeris CNG's higher variants.

# Hyundai Aura# Aura# Hyundai Aura Engine# Hyundai Aura CNG# Hyundai Aura vs Tata Aeris# Tata Aeris CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG# Hyundai CNG cars# Tata CNG cars# Tata CNG automatic# Tata Sedan# Tata Aeris Features# Tata Aeris Launch# Tata Aeris Segement-first features# Tata Aeris Details# Tata Aeris Variants# Cars# Comparison# Cover Story
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