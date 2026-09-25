Tata Aeris: In Pictures

Tata has taken the wraps off the Aeris, which replaces the Tigor and brings several first-in-segment features. There are a host of exterior changes that give it a more distinctive look and help it stand out in the segment. Priced from Rs 5.29 lakh, let’s dive into the images and see what the Aeris has to offer.

Also Read: Tata Aeris: 8 Features That Are First In Its Segment

The front has been drastically redesigned with its upright bonnet and refreshed face. Moreover, it now looks simpler and more modern, while retaining a sharp appearance.



The headlights are reflector-based, with an all-LED setup and DRLs positioned in the upper half of the housing.



The bumper now features an integrated air-pocket-like design that enhances the sedan’s appearance from the front. Additionally, it gets a black element connecting both sides.



What remains unchanged at the front is the thick black bar on which the Tata logo is placed. It doesn’t look out of place, but it isn’t new either.



The fog lights are now all-LED units with an ice-cube structure that houses a projector. This setup takes up less space on the exterior.



On the side, the mirrors have an indicator integrated into them, along with the 360-degree camera. It also gets an auto-fold feature when locking or unlocking the car.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

Aeris now sits on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped around by Bridgestone tyres. 14-inch wheels are offered on lower variants.

At the rear, it gets first-in-segment connected tail lamps, along with a more coupe-like appearance than a conventional subcompact sedan.

Inside the boot, the CNG variant gets a 70 litre twin-cylinder technology, which is a first in the segment and aims to provide more luggage-carrying capacity.

The interior feels brighter and more spacious, thanks to the new beige colour scheme while it gets leatherette seats at the front and rear.

The dashboard layout has also been changed and now features a straight and upright design. It is very symmetrical and is akin to the 2026 Tiago.

Adding to its list of first-in-segment features, it comes equipped with a dual smartphone deck with a wireless charging pad. Just above it, there are two Type-C charging ports.

Borrowing from its smaller sibling, the Tiago, the Aeris gets a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It comes equipped with cruise control and audio controls. Moreover, the AMT version gets paddle shifters for greater manual control over the gears.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launch Highlights: Prices, Exterior, Interior, Specifications

The lower variants get manual HVAC controls, while the top-spec Accomplished variant features automatic climate control. There is also neat Aeris badging positioned between the AC control knobs.

It gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, which is the largest in the segment. The Honda Amaze gets an 8-inch unit, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura get 9-inch and 8-inch screens, respectively. Integrated into the system is iRA connectivity with 35+ connected car features.

With the AMT, which is offered from the Pure+ variant to the top-of-the-line Accomplished variant, the sedan gets a rotary knob to toggle through the gears.

For rear passengers, the Aeris now gets rear AC vents alongside a 65W Type-C charger for added convenience.

The Aeris gets a first-in-segment Dashcam Recorder (DVR), which is one of its key safety features. Moreover, Tata says the Aeris comes with more than 100 safety features.

Aeris is the only sedan in the segment to feature ventilated seats at the front. There are three levels of settings for the airflow.

Running across all variants is a floating 5-inch driver’s digital display that shows information such as TPMS data and can also be connected via Bluetooth on higher variants.

Powering the sedan is the same 1.2 litre 3-cylinder NA engine that can be mated to MT or AMT gearboxes. Tata has recalibrated the CN pod while it also comes in AMT now.