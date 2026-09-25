Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

Tata Motors’ renewed attempt at challenging the dominance of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Aeris Subcompact sedan, which has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Initially thought to be a mere facelift, the Aeris is a more extensive revamp of the slow-selling sub-four metre sedan, as it uses a heavily modified platform and also has a completely new interior. The Aeris will be available in five trim levels – Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished and with petrol and CNG powertrains.

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Tata Aeris: Price and Variant

Engine 1.2L Petrol 1.2 Petrol+ CNG Transmission MT AMT MT AMT Smart ₹5.29 Lakh - ₹6.29 Lakh - Pure ₹6.14 Lakh ₹6.69 Lakh ₹7.14 Lakh ₹7.69 Lakh Pure + ₹6.74 Lakh ₹7.29 Lakh ₹7.74 Lakh ₹8.29 Lakh Creative ₹7.49 Lakh ₹8.04 Lakh ₹8.49 Lakh ₹9.04 Lakh Accomplished ₹8.19 Lakh ₹8.74 Lakh ₹9.19 Lakh ₹9.74 Lakh

Tata Aeris: Design and platform

The Aeris now uses the same X-Alfa platform as the recently launched Tiago facelift. This, according to Tata’s Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and HV Engineering, TMPV & TPEM, helps the car’s electrical and electronics architecture make a significant leap. That said, the dimensions of the Aeris are nearly identical to the Tigor’s.

The Aeris has a new face – similar to the Tiago's – and a connected tail-light, which has been added to make the Aeris look bigger and wider, according to Martin Uhlarik, Chief Design Officer, Tata Motors & Executive Director, TMDTC. Wheel size, though, remains the same at 15 inches on the top variant.

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Tata Aeris: Interior and features

Once again, the Aeris’ cabin is a complete departure from the Tigor’s, and in its layout and appearance, almost the same as the Tiago’s. It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster island and a two-spoke steering wheel.

Tata is keen on making an impact with the features list, so the Aeris packs segment-firsts such as ventilated leatherette seats and a dashcam with ‘sentry’ recording mode. Other features include blind spot monitoring enabled by the 360-degree cameras, wireless charging and 65-watt USB-C charging points.

Tata Aeris: Safety features

A big upgrade for the Aeris over the Tigor is the fitment of six airbags as standard. Other important safety features include ESP, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring, rear defogger and a leak detection system in the CNG variant.

Tata Aeris: Engine and gearbox

In this department, the Aeris is almost identical to the Tigor. It retains the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, and will be available with a twin-cylinder CNG option, too. Interestingly, the Aeris CNG is available in all variants – including the fully-loaded Accomplished – bar one (Smart).

However, Tata says it has recalibrated both petrol and CNG powertrains to enhance driveability and efficiency. When running on CNG, the Aeris makes a little more power and torque than before. Kulkarni told car&bike that in real-world use, the Aeris petrol should have a fuel efficiency figure of around 16 kmpl.

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Tata Aeris: Rivals

The Aeris takes aim at the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.