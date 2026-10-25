Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Does Tata's New Entry Contender Beat the Segment Leaders?
- The Aeris is available with petrol and CNG powertrains, while the Dzire also gets a factory-fitted CNG option. The Amaze is petrol-only.
- The Tata gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder.
- The Aeris offers a 419-litre petrol boot, compared with 382 litres in the Dzire and 416 litres in the Amaze.
Tata Motors has introduced the Aeris as the successor to the Tigor, bringing updated styling, additional features and a revised powertrain lineup to the sub-4-metre sedan segment. It competes with established models such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze, both of which offer their own advantages in terms of powertrain options, equipment and dimensions.
The Aeris has a lower starting price than both rivals and introduces features such as ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder. However, the Dzire offers a sunroof and a larger body width, while the Amaze has a more powerful petrol engine and a CVT automatic gearbox. Here's how the three sedans compare on paper.
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Price Comparison
|Price
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Honda Amaze
|Petrol MT
|Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 8.19 Lakh
|Rs 6.30 lakh - Rs 8.96 Lakh
|Rs 7.65 lakh - Rs 9.39 lakh
|Petrol AMT
|Rs 6.69 lakh - Rs 8.74 lakh
|Rs 7.72 Lakh- Rs 9.41 Lakh
|Rs 8.70 lakh - Rs 9.99 lakh
|CNG range
|Rs 6.29 lakh–9.74 lakh
|Rs 8.18 lakh–9.54 lakh
|Not available
|Automatic gearbox
|AMT
|AMT
|CVT
The Tata Aeris has the lowest starting price among the three sedans, undercutting the Dzire by Rs 1.01 lakh and the Amaze by Rs 2.36 lakh. Its petrol range also has a lower starting and maximum price than the other two models.
The price difference is particularly notable in the CNG segment. The Aeris and Dzire are both available with factory-fitted CNG options, but the Tata has a lower entry price. The Honda Amaze does not offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.
In terms of automatic transmissions, the Aeris and Dzire use five-speed automated manual gearboxes (AMTs), while the Amaze gets a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Powertrain
|Specification
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Honda Amaze
|Engine
|1.2-litre NA petrol/CNG
|1.2-litre NA petrol/CNG
|1.2-litre NA petrol
|Petrol power
|85 bhp
|81.8 bhp
|89 bhp
|Petrol torque
|113 Nm
|112.4 Nm
|110 Nm
|CNG power
|74 bhp
|68.8 bhp
|Not available
|CNG torque
|96.5 Nm
|101.8 Nm
|Not available
|Transmission
|5MT/AMT
|5MT/AMT
|5MT/CVT
All three sedans use naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engines. However, their power and transmission figures differ.
The Honda Amaze produces the highest petrol power output at 89 bhp, followed by the Aeris at 85 bhp and the Dzire at 81.8 bhp. The Aeris also has the highest petrol torque figure at 113 Nm, marginally ahead of the Dzire and the Amaze.
The Aeris and Dzire additionally offer factory-fitted CNG options. In this configuration, the Tata produces 74 bhp and 96.5 Nm, while the Maruti develops 68.8 bhp and 101.8 Nm. The Aeris therefore has a power advantage, whereas the Dzire produces more torque in CNG mode.
The Honda Amaze has a different transmission advantage. Its CVT automatic replaces the AMT units offered by the Tata and Maruti. While the specifications establish the differences between these gearboxes, their relative smoothness and driving characteristics would need to be assessed through a road test.
The Tata Aeris also gets a twin-cylinder CNG setup with a combined water capacity of 70 litres. The Dzire uses a single CNG tank with a water capacity of 55 litres.
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions
|Dimension
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Honda Amaze
|Length
|3,995 mm
|3,995 mm
|3,995 mm
|Width
|1,684 mm
|1,735 mm
|1,733 mm
|Height
|1,532 mm
|1,525 mm
|1,500 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,450 mm
|2,450 mm
|2,450 mm
|Ground clearance
|170 mm
|163 mm
|172 mm
|Petrol boot space
|419 litres
|382 litres
|416 litres
|Wheel size
|15-inch
|15-inch
|15-inch
All three sedans have an identical length of 3,995 mm and a wheelbase of 2,450 mm, keeping them within the sub-4-metre category.
The Dzire is the widest of the three at 1,735 mm, closely followed by the Amaze at 1,733 mm. The Aeris is narrower at 1,684 mm but is the tallest, with a height of 1,532 mm. The Amaze has the highest ground clearance at 172 mm, followed by the Aeris at 170 mm and the Dzire at 163 mm.
In terms of boot space, the Aeris offers the largest petrol boot at 419 litres. The Amaze follows with 416 litres, while the Dzire has a capacity of 382 litres. The Aeris also offers 227 litres of boot space in its CNG configuration, enabled by its twin-cylinder arrangement. The corresponding CNG boot space figure for the Dzire is not available here.
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Features
|Feature
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Honda Amaze
|Touchscreen infotainment
|10.25-inch
|9-inch
|9-inch
|Driver's display
|5-inch digital
|Analogue dials with MID
|7-inch display
|Sunroof
|No
|Electric
|No
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ventilated front seats
|Yes
|No
|No
|Seat upholstery
|Leatherette
|Fabric
|Fabric
|Wireless phone charger
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic climate control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Six airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Blind View Monitor
|Yes
|No, accessory
|No
|Dashcam recorder
|Yes
|No, accessory
|No
|Level 2 ADAS
|No
|Not listed in the supplied specifications
|Yes, on the top-spec variant
The Tata Aeris has the largest touchscreen among the three, with a 10.25-inch unit compared with the 9-inch screens in the Dzire and Amaze. It also gets a 5-inch digital driver's display, while the Dzire uses analogue dials with a multi-information display and the Amaze offers a 7-inch driver's display.
The Aeris' equipment list includes ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder. These features distinguish it from the other two sedans, although the availability of individual features can vary by variant. The Dzire, meanwhile, offers an electric sunroof, which is not available on either the Aeris or the Amaze.
All three models offer wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and six airbags as standard, according to the specifications compared here. However, the Aeris and Dzire have an advantage over the Amaze in terms of rear AC vents and a 360-degree camera.
The Honda Amaze counters with Level 2 ADAS on its top-spec variant. Its driver-assistance features include systems such as collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. The Aeris does not offer ADAS, while the Dzire's equipment specifications listed here do not establish an equivalent ADAS package.
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Which Sedan Offers More?
The Tata Aeris has a clear advantage in terms of starting price, petrol boot space and several cabin features. Its lower entry price also makes it an alternative for buyers looking for a sub-4-metre sedan with a touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats and a factory-fitted CNG option.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains competitive with its wider body, electric sunroof and factory-fitted CNG option. It also offers a lower petrol power output than the Aeris, although it produces more torque in CNG mode.
The Honda Amaze has the highest petrol power output of the three and offers a CVT automatic transmission. It also provides Level 2 ADAS on its top-spec variant, giving it an advantage for buyers prioritising driver-assistance technology. Its boot space is marginally smaller than the Aeris' but larger than the Dzire's.
On paper, the Tata Aeris offers a combination of affordability, equipment and practicality that could make it a strong contender in the segment. However, the Dzire and Amaze retain distinct advantages in their respective areas. A definitive verdict on ride comfort, driving dynamics, refinement and real-world efficiency will depend on a direct comparison, rather than specifications alone.
Related News
Learn more about Tata Aeris
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.79 - 12.99 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.77 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 10.09 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.37 - 14.32 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 26.01 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 26.76 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 8.84 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.7 - 8.55 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 17.69 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.19 - 19.69 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.74 - 8.2 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.79 - 30.54 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 19 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Oct 25, 2026Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Does Tata's New Entry Contender Beat the Segment Leaders?The Tata Aeris starts at Rs 5.29 lakh, undercutting the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze while offering a larger touchscreen, ventilated front seats and a factory-fitted CNG option.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 25, 2026Used Cars For Daily Commuting You Can Buy In 2026 Under Rs. 5 Lakh: Swift, Tiago, Grand i10 & MoreLooking for a used car under Rs. 5 lakh? These nine options cover everything from easy-to-drive hatchbacks to automatic cars and spacious family sedans.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 25, 2026Hyundai Bayon Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?The Hyundai Bayon will be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Creta.4 mins read
- Top 5 Bikes In India With The Most Comfortable Pillion Seats For Elderly Parents And Family MembersLooking for a motorcycle that keeps your parents comfortable on rides? These five options offer relaxed ergonomics and pillion-friendly seats.5 mins read
- Maruti Victoris Gets An Aurum Edition Accessory Kit: Priced At Rs 22,990The accessory kit includes copper accents, chrome trim and 3D mats.1 min read
- Need A Family 7-Seater Under Rs 7 Lakh? 5 Dependable Second-Hand MPVs And SUVs: Ertiga, Triber, Mobilio & MoreA Rs. 7 lakh budget can get you a used seven-seater for family trips, school runs and everyday travel. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber and Honda Mobilio are worth considering, along with the Mahindra TUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco.9 mins read