Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Does Tata's New Entry Contender Beat the Segment Leaders?

Tata Motors has introduced the Aeris as the successor to the Tigor, bringing updated styling, additional features and a revised powertrain lineup to the sub-4-metre sedan segment. It competes with established models such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze, both of which offer their own advantages in terms of powertrain options, equipment and dimensions.

The Aeris has a lower starting price than both rivals and introduces features such as ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder. However, the Dzire offers a sunroof and a larger body width, while the Amaze has a more powerful petrol engine and a CVT automatic gearbox. Here's how the three sedans compare on paper.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Price Comparison

Price Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Petrol MT Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 8.19 Lakh Rs 6.30 lakh - Rs 8.96 Lakh Rs 7.65 lakh - Rs 9.39 lakh Petrol AMT Rs 6.69 lakh - Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 7.72 Lakh- Rs 9.41 Lakh Rs 8.70 lakh - Rs 9.99 lakh CNG range Rs 6.29 lakh–9.74 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh–9.54 lakh Not available Automatic gearbox AMT AMT CVT

The Tata Aeris has the lowest starting price among the three sedans, undercutting the Dzire by Rs 1.01 lakh and the Amaze by Rs 2.36 lakh. Its petrol range also has a lower starting and maximum price than the other two models.

The price difference is particularly notable in the CNG segment. The Aeris and Dzire are both available with factory-fitted CNG options, but the Tata has a lower entry price. The Honda Amaze does not offer a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.

In terms of automatic transmissions, the Aeris and Dzire use five-speed automated manual gearboxes (AMTs), while the Amaze gets a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Powertrain

Specification Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol/CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol/CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol Petrol power 85 bhp 81.8 bhp 89 bhp Petrol torque 113 Nm 112.4 Nm 110 Nm CNG power 74 bhp 68.8 bhp Not available CNG torque 96.5 Nm 101.8 Nm Not available Transmission 5MT/AMT 5MT/AMT 5MT/CVT

All three sedans use naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engines. However, their power and transmission figures differ.

The Honda Amaze produces the highest petrol power output at 89 bhp, followed by the Aeris at 85 bhp and the Dzire at 81.8 bhp. The Aeris also has the highest petrol torque figure at 113 Nm, marginally ahead of the Dzire and the Amaze.

The Aeris and Dzire additionally offer factory-fitted CNG options. In this configuration, the Tata produces 74 bhp and 96.5 Nm, while the Maruti develops 68.8 bhp and 101.8 Nm. The Aeris therefore has a power advantage, whereas the Dzire produces more torque in CNG mode.

The Honda Amaze has a different transmission advantage. Its CVT automatic replaces the AMT units offered by the Tata and Maruti. While the specifications establish the differences between these gearboxes, their relative smoothness and driving characteristics would need to be assessed through a road test.

The Tata Aeris also gets a twin-cylinder CNG setup with a combined water capacity of 70 litres. The Dzire uses a single CNG tank with a water capacity of 55 litres.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions

Dimension Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,684 mm 1,735 mm 1,733 mm Height 1,532 mm 1,525 mm 1,500 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,450 mm 2,450 mm Ground clearance 170 mm 163 mm 172 mm Petrol boot space 419 litres 382 litres 416 litres Wheel size 15-inch 15-inch 15-inch

All three sedans have an identical length of 3,995 mm and a wheelbase of 2,450 mm, keeping them within the sub-4-metre category.

The Dzire is the widest of the three at 1,735 mm, closely followed by the Amaze at 1,733 mm. The Aeris is narrower at 1,684 mm but is the tallest, with a height of 1,532 mm. The Amaze has the highest ground clearance at 172 mm, followed by the Aeris at 170 mm and the Dzire at 163 mm.

In terms of boot space, the Aeris offers the largest petrol boot at 419 litres. The Amaze follows with 416 litres, while the Dzire has a capacity of 382 litres. The Aeris also offers 227 litres of boot space in its CNG configuration, enabled by its twin-cylinder arrangement. The corresponding CNG boot space figure for the Dzire is not available here.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Features

Feature Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Touchscreen infotainment 10.25-inch 9-inch 9-inch Driver's display 5-inch digital Analogue dials with MID 7-inch display Sunroof No Electric No Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes No No Seat upholstery Leatherette Fabric Fabric Wireless phone charger Yes Yes Yes Automatic climate control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC vents Yes Yes No 360-degree camera Yes Yes No Six airbags Standard Standard Standard Blind View Monitor Yes No, accessory No Dashcam recorder Yes No, accessory No Level 2 ADAS No Not listed in the supplied specifications Yes, on the top-spec variant

The Tata Aeris has the largest touchscreen among the three, with a 10.25-inch unit compared with the 9-inch screens in the Dzire and Amaze. It also gets a 5-inch digital driver's display, while the Dzire uses analogue dials with a multi-information display and the Amaze offers a 7-inch driver's display.

The Aeris' equipment list includes ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder. These features distinguish it from the other two sedans, although the availability of individual features can vary by variant. The Dzire, meanwhile, offers an electric sunroof, which is not available on either the Aeris or the Amaze.

All three models offer wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and six airbags as standard, according to the specifications compared here. However, the Aeris and Dzire have an advantage over the Amaze in terms of rear AC vents and a 360-degree camera.

The Honda Amaze counters with Level 2 ADAS on its top-spec variant. Its driver-assistance features include systems such as collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. The Aeris does not offer ADAS, while the Dzire's equipment specifications listed here do not establish an equivalent ADAS package.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Which Sedan Offers More?

The Tata Aeris has a clear advantage in terms of starting price, petrol boot space and several cabin features. Its lower entry price also makes it an alternative for buyers looking for a sub-4-metre sedan with a touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats and a factory-fitted CNG option.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains competitive with its wider body, electric sunroof and factory-fitted CNG option. It also offers a lower petrol power output than the Aeris, although it produces more torque in CNG mode.

The Honda Amaze has the highest petrol power output of the three and offers a CVT automatic transmission. It also provides Level 2 ADAS on its top-spec variant, giving it an advantage for buyers prioritising driver-assistance technology. Its boot space is marginally smaller than the Aeris' but larger than the Dzire's.

On paper, the Tata Aeris offers a combination of affordability, equipment and practicality that could make it a strong contender in the segment. However, the Dzire and Amaze retain distinct advantages in their respective areas. A definitive verdict on ride comfort, driving dynamics, refinement and real-world efficiency will depend on a direct comparison, rather than specifications alone.