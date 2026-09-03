Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains Reshuffled

Months after launching the Curvv EV Series X, Tata Motors has now updated its internal combustion sibling. Launched at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the ICE Curvv Series X brings updates to the variant line-up, feature list, and powertrain options. The starting price for the entry trim has risen by roughly Rs 24,000.

Full prices as follows:

Variant 1.2 Revotron MT (petrol) 1.2 Revotron DCA (petrol) 1.2 Hyperion T-GDi DCA (petrol) 1.5 Kryojet MT (diesel) 1.5 Kryojet DCA (diesel) Smart X Rs 9.99 lakh --- --- --- --- Pure X Rs 11 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh --- Rs 12.30 lakh --- Pure X+ Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh --- Rs 13.10 lakh --- Pure X+ Dark Rs 12 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh --- Rs 13.30 lakh --- Creative X+ Rs 12.91 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh --- Rs 14.21 lakh --- Creative X+ Dark Rs 13.16 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh --- Rs 14.46 lakh --- Accomplished X Rs 14 lakh Rs 15.30 lakh --- Rs 15.30 lakh --- Accomplished X Dark Rs 14.25 lakh Rs 15.55 lakh --- Rs 15.55 lakh --- Accomplished X+ --- --- Rs 18.50 lakh --- Rs 18.75 lakh Accomplished X+ Dark --- --- Rs 18.75 lakh --- Rs 19 lakh





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The variant list for the Curvv starts with the new Smart X trim, which now adds 17-inch hyperstyle wheels to the package. The outgoing Pure+ and Pure+ S are replaced by the Pure X and Pure X+. The Pure X adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (previously a 7.0-inch unit), a 6-speaker audio system, auto climate control, cruise control, keyless go, a reverse camera and tyre pressure monitoring to the package. It costs about Rs 7,000 less than the outgoing Pure+ trim. The Pure+ X updates the package with 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and leatherette upholstery for an additional Rs 80,000. The Pure X+ does not get the option for a panoramic sunroof as in the outgoing Pure+ S trim.



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Moving to the Creative trims, the Creative and Creative S trims of the outgoing Curvv have been deleted, while the Creative + S has been updated as the Creative X+. The new Creative X+ gets kit such as a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree cameras and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. At a starting price of Rs 12.91 lakh (ex-showroom), it is now Rs 85,000 more affordable than before.



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Moving to the top trim levels, the outgoing Accomplished+ S and Accomplished+ A variants are replaced by new Accomplished X and Accomplished X+ trims. The Accomplished X trim gets the addition of the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen (previously only on the top Accomplished+ A trim) while retaining the JBL audio system and ventilated front seats offered on the old Accomplished+ S. ADAS and a powered tailgate remain exclusive to the top-spec Accomplished X+ trim. The Accomplished X+ trim starts about Rs 31,000 lower than before.

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On the powertrain side too, the Curvv Series X gets some big changes. The entry Curvv Smart X is now exclusively offered with the 1.2 Revotron turbo-petrol engine with the manual gearbox as standard. The familiar 1.5 diesel option joins the line-up from the Pure X trim and is offered with a manual gearbox only in all but the top Accomplished X+ trim. The top trim is diesel automatic only.



Tata has also slashed the option of the more powerful 1.2 T-GDI Hyperion turbo-petrol engine from the mid-spec variants. Previously offered from the mid-spec Creative S trim onwards, the engine is now exclusively offered on the Accomplished X+ and no longer gets a manual gearbox option. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard.