Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains Reshuffled
- 1.2 T-GDI Hyperion now only offered in fully-loaded guise
- Entry Smart X does not get diesel engine option
- Top-spec Accomplished X+ only offered with automatic gearbox
Months after launching the Curvv EV Series X, Tata Motors has now updated its internal combustion sibling. Launched at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the ICE Curvv Series X brings updates to the variant line-up, feature list, and powertrain options. The starting price for the entry trim has risen by roughly Rs 24,000.
Full prices as follows:
|Variant
|1.2 Revotron MT (petrol)
|1.2 Revotron DCA (petrol)
|1.2 Hyperion T-GDi DCA (petrol)
|1.5 Kryojet MT (diesel)
|1.5 Kryojet DCA (diesel)
|Smart X
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Pure X
|Rs 11 lakh
|Rs 12.30 lakh
|---
|Rs 12.30 lakh
|---
|Pure X+
|Rs 11.80 lakh
|Rs 13.10 lakh
|---
|Rs 13.10 lakh
|---
|Pure X+ Dark
|Rs 12 lakh
|Rs 13.30 lakh
|---
|Rs 13.30 lakh
|---
|Creative X+
|Rs 12.91 lakh
|Rs 14.21 lakh
|---
|Rs 14.21 lakh
|---
|Creative X+ Dark
|Rs 13.16 lakh
|Rs 14.46 lakh
|---
|Rs 14.46 lakh
|---
|Accomplished X
|Rs 14 lakh
|Rs 15.30 lakh
|---
|Rs 15.30 lakh
|---
|Accomplished X Dark
|Rs 14.25 lakh
|Rs 15.55 lakh
|---
|Rs 15.55 lakh
|---
|Accomplished X+
|---
|---
|Rs 18.50 lakh
|---
|Rs 18.75 lakh
|Accomplished X+ Dark
|---
|---
|Rs 18.75 lakh
|---
|Rs 19 lakh
Also read: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Reveals New ‘TATA.CARS’ Brand Identity
The variant list for the Curvv starts with the new Smart X trim, which now adds 17-inch hyperstyle wheels to the package. The outgoing Pure+ and Pure+ S are replaced by the Pure X and Pure X+. The Pure X adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (previously a 7.0-inch unit), a 6-speaker audio system, auto climate control, cruise control, keyless go, a reverse camera and tyre pressure monitoring to the package. It costs about Rs 7,000 less than the outgoing Pure+ trim. The Pure+ X updates the package with 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and leatherette upholstery for an additional Rs 80,000. The Pure X+ does not get the option for a panoramic sunroof as in the outgoing Pure+ S trim.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Camo Edition Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh
Moving to the Creative trims, the Creative and Creative S trims of the outgoing Curvv have been deleted, while the Creative + S has been updated as the Creative X+. The new Creative X+ gets kit such as a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree cameras and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. At a starting price of Rs 12.91 lakh (ex-showroom), it is now Rs 85,000 more affordable than before.
Also read: Tata Punch EV Facelift Gets 5 Stars From Bharat NCAP
Moving to the top trim levels, the outgoing Accomplished+ S and Accomplished+ A variants are replaced by new Accomplished X and Accomplished X+ trims. The Accomplished X trim gets the addition of the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen (previously only on the top Accomplished+ A trim) while retaining the JBL audio system and ventilated front seats offered on the old Accomplished+ S. ADAS and a powered tailgate remain exclusive to the top-spec Accomplished X+ trim. The Accomplished X+ trim starts about Rs 31,000 lower than before.
Also Read: Tata Sierra Sales Cross 50,000 Mark: New Jubilee Edition Introduced
On the powertrain side too, the Curvv Series X gets some big changes. The entry Curvv Smart X is now exclusively offered with the 1.2 Revotron turbo-petrol engine with the manual gearbox as standard. The familiar 1.5 diesel option joins the line-up from the Pure X trim and is offered with a manual gearbox only in all but the top Accomplished X+ trim. The top trim is diesel automatic only.
Tata has also slashed the option of the more powerful 1.2 T-GDI Hyperion turbo-petrol engine from the mid-spec variants. Previously offered from the mid-spec Creative S trim onwards, the engine is now exclusively offered on the Accomplished X+ and no longer gets a manual gearbox option. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard.
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