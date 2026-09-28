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Tata Extends Battery-as-a-Service Option To Entire EV Portfolio

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 28, 2026, 06:02 PM
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Tata Extends Battery-as-a-Service Option To Entire EV Portfolio
Highlights
  • Tata.ev's entire EV line-up now available with BaaS.
  • BaaS prices start as low as Rs 4.69 lakh for the Tata Tiago.ev.
  • Can be opted for with a battery pack of up to 65kWh on the Harrier.ev.

Tata.ev has announced the expansion of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme across its entire EV portfolio, allowing customers to split the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle into dual loans.

New Tata Tiago EV

Under the programme, the vehicle and battery are financed through separate loan accounts, with flexible tenure options. The usage cost varies depending on the battery capacity, down payment and loan tenure.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

Customers can continue to purchase the vehicle along with its battery through the conventional ownership model. Alternatively, they can opt for BaaS to lower the upfront acquisition cost. Tata.ev has partnered with multiple financiers to provide customers with different financing options.

Tata ev dealership

The company said the programme is intended to provide an additional financing route rather than change the ownership experience.

ModelBattery CapacityStarting Regular PriceStarting BaaS Vehicle PriceBattery Financing / Usage Cost
Tata Tiago.ev19 kWh₹6.99 lakh₹4.69 lakh₹2.6/km
Tata Punch.ev30 kWh₹9.79 lakh₹6.59 lakh₹2.6/km
Tata Nexon.ev45 kWh₹14.34 lakh₹8.99 lakh₹2.6/km
Tata Curvv.ev55 kWh₹17.19 lakh₹10.99 lakh₹4.4/km
Tata Sierra.ev63 kWh₹18.79 lakh₹11.99 lakh₹5/km
Tata Harrier.ev65 kWh₹21.79 lakh₹14.49 lakh₹5.5/km

The BaaS option is now available across Tata.ev's entire EV portfolio, covering models from the Tiago.ev to the Harrier.ev. The company said the initiative is aimed at giving customers greater flexibility in choosing how they finance their electric vehicle.

# Tata Harrier EV# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Sierra EV# Tata Nexon EV Max# Tata Punch EV# Tata Tiago EV# Tata Tigor EV# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
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