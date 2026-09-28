Tata Extends Battery-as-a-Service Option To Entire EV Portfolio

Tata.ev has announced the expansion of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme across its entire EV portfolio, allowing customers to split the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle into dual loans.

Under the programme, the vehicle and battery are financed through separate loan accounts, with flexible tenure options. The usage cost varies depending on the battery capacity, down payment and loan tenure.

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Customers can continue to purchase the vehicle along with its battery through the conventional ownership model. Alternatively, they can opt for BaaS to lower the upfront acquisition cost. Tata.ev has partnered with multiple financiers to provide customers with different financing options.

The company said the programme is intended to provide an additional financing route rather than change the ownership experience.

Model Battery Capacity Starting Regular Price Starting BaaS Vehicle Price Battery Financing / Usage Cost Tata Tiago.ev 19 kWh ₹6.99 lakh ₹4.69 lakh ₹2.6/km Tata Punch.ev 30 kWh ₹9.79 lakh ₹6.59 lakh ₹2.6/km Tata Nexon.ev 45 kWh ₹14.34 lakh ₹8.99 lakh ₹2.6/km Tata Curvv.ev 55 kWh ₹17.19 lakh ₹10.99 lakh ₹4.4/km Tata Sierra.ev 63 kWh ₹18.79 lakh ₹11.99 lakh ₹5/km Tata Harrier.ev 65 kWh ₹21.79 lakh ₹14.49 lakh ₹5.5/km

The BaaS option is now available across Tata.ev's entire EV portfolio, covering models from the Tiago.ev to the Harrier.ev. The company said the initiative is aimed at giving customers greater flexibility in choosing how they finance their electric vehicle.