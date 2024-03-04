Login

Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Editions Launched

The Harrier Dark Edition will start at Rs 19.99 lakh, while the Safari Dark Edition can be had for Rs 20.69 lakh
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Harrier and Safari get a range of cosmetic updates to give it an all-black look.
  • Gets black leatherette seats on the inside with piano black interior accents.
  • The Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions get the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine.

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition variants of the Safari and Harrier SUVs. Available in the pre-facelifted versions of the Safari and Harrier, the Dark Edition variant was quite successful in boosting the sales of both SUVs, which is exactly what Tata Motors will be hoping to achieve with its latest iterations. Both vehicles feature an array of cosmetic updates to give them an all-black look. In terms of pricing, the Harrier Dark Edition will start at Rs 19.99 lakh, while the Safari Dark Edition can be had for Rs 20.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched

Both SUVs get all-black interiors with black leatherette seats and piano black interior accents

 

Visually, both SUVs feature a blacked-out look with a piano black grille, bumper, and alloy wheels. Both SUVs also feature black-themed interiors, with black leatherette seats with the ‘DARK’ logo embedded, and piano black interior accents. In terms of features, the SUVs are equipped with a 10-speaker sound system by JBL, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and a touch-based central control panel. Additionally, the Safari Dark Edition also gets second-row ventilated seats, and comfort headrests in the second row.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales

 

The Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions get the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters), and drive modes include Eco, City and Sport. Terrain modes include Normal, Rough and Wet modes.

