Tata Motors Announces A Calibrated Restart Of Plants, Dealerships

Tata Motors has said that it has restarted operations in a phased manner at its manufacturing facilities, dealerships and service centres all over the country. Manufacturing operations for both commercial and passenger vehicles have already resumed at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and Sanand in Gujarat. The company says plants in Lucknow, Dharwad, Jamshedpur and Pune (only for Ambulance Vehicle manufacturing) are expected to begin production over the next few days. This commencement of operations follows receipt of all necessary approvals from relevant Government authorities.

Customers have initiated new bookings and deliveries have already commenced.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "We will scale operations in a graded manner as the entire enabling ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, dealers and customers comes up to speed. We are cautiously optimistic and staying agile to cater to an evolving demand. We are well positioned to redefine mobility with our new product portfolio, customised offerings and enhanced customer experience."

Nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles and over 400 sales outlets and 885 workshops for commercial vehicles have started operations with a new set of standard operating procedure (SOPs) defining minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance while engaging with customers. According to the company it has received new bookings, deliveries of passenger vehicles have commenced and workshops are seeing increasing inflow of vehicles for servicing.