New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Announces A Calibrated Restart Of Plants, Dealerships

Tata plants at Pantnagar and Sanand have begun manufacturing, while many other plants will resume production over the next few days.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles have restarted operations.

Highlights

  • Tata has recently launched an online platform to select and buy cars.
  • The company has got new bookings and deliveries have commenced.
  • Social distancing and sanitisation measures are being implemented.

Tata Motors has said that it has restarted operations in a phased manner at its manufacturing facilities, dealerships and service centres all over the country. Manufacturing operations for both commercial and passenger vehicles have already resumed at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and Sanand in Gujarat. The company says plants in Lucknow, Dharwad, Jamshedpur and Pune (only for Ambulance Vehicle manufacturing) are expected to begin production over the next few days. This commencement of operations follows receipt of all necessary approvals from relevant Government authorities.

8ee97jc8

Customers have initiated new bookings and deliveries have already commenced.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "We will scale operations in a graded manner as the entire enabling ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, dealers and customers comes up to speed. We are cautiously optimistic and staying agile to cater to an evolving demand. We are well positioned to redefine mobility with our new product portfolio, customised offerings and enhanced customer experience."

Also read: Tata Motors Taking A Multi Pronged Approach To Deal With Coronavirus Crisis

Nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles and over 400 sales outlets and 885 workshops for commercial vehicles have started operations with a new set of standard operating procedure (SOPs) defining minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance while engaging with customers. According to the company it has received new bookings, deliveries of passenger vehicles have commenced and workshops are seeing increasing inflow of vehicles for servicing.

qbi6gqjs
Necessary social distancing and sanitisation measures are being implemented at all facilities.

Tata has recently launched 'Click to drive', an end-to-end online platform to select and buy cars. Test drives are being offered with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle is fully sanitised. Customer vehicles arriving at workshops for repairs and servicing too are completely sanitised before being handed over post service.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tata models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.29 - 9.34 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.75 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.52 - 8.97 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive:Mahindra Commences Retail Operations; Begins By Reopening 300 Outlets Pan India
Exclusive:Mahindra Commences Retail Operations; Begins By Reopening 300 Outlets Pan India
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Select your City
or select from popular cities