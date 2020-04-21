Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Decline By 35% In Q4 FY2020

The Indian automaker has recorded a slump in production of 75.29 per cent in March 2020

Tata Motors has recorded a 35 per cent decline in its global wholesales in the last quarter of FY2020. The company sold a total of 2,31,929 units. Global wholesales of Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the same period stood at 72,608 units which is a drop of 49 per cent while global wholesales of passenger vehicles were down by 26 per cent at 1,59,321 units.

The numbers also include figures of Jaguar Land Rover which stood at 1,26,979 units while the Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) business in China sold 6,288 units. Global wholesale of Jaguar stood at 32,940 units while Land Rover's global wholesale stood at 94,039 units.

The company recently launched the 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India

Tata Motors sales in India stood at 11,012 units last month, a massive drop of 84 per cent as compared to the 68,727 units that were sold during March 2019. The massive drop in volumes comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Indian automaker has recorded a slump in production of 75.29 per cent in March 2020 manufacturing just 16,051 units as compared to 64,977 units which were manufactured in March 2019, including both passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV).

