Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Reveals New ‘Tata.Cars’ Brand Identity

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced its new consumer-facing identity, ‘Tata.Cars’. The company has introduced the new identity for its passenger vehicle business, but it will primarily be used for customer-facing activities. For stakeholders and legal matters, the company will continue to be addressed as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The company said the new identity brings its passenger vehicle portfolio under a unified brand aimed at representing its future mobility ambitions. It also introduces the new brand promise, ‘Nothing’s Too Far’.

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Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said the new identity reflects the company’s focus on innovation, safety, electric mobility and connected mobility solutions.

New Brand Identity

Tata.Cars features a new identity system centred around ‘Parallel Pathways’, which draws inspiration from the geometry of the Tata ‘T’ and road lines. The new identity also continues to use Tata’s blue colour scheme through ‘Ambition Blue’.

The company will use the Tata.Cars identity across consumer-facing platforms, including digital channels, retail outlets, service touchpoints and brand communications.

However, the legal entity remains unchanged. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. will continue to be used for statutory, regulatory and investor communications. Tata.Cars will cover the company’s passenger vehicle portfolio, including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and electric vehicles.

