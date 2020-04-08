Tata Motors Taking A Multi Pronged Approach To Deal With Coronavirus Crisis

Tata Motors has shared a series of steps it is taking to help contain the Coronavirus spread. This is in addition the ₹ 1,000 crore pledge its parent company Tata Sons has taken to fight the pandemic. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility arm the automobile manufacturer says it will focus on three critical areas which includes provision of essential supplies, providing medical practitioners with necessary equipment to keep them safe and educating the masses on how to contain and prevent the disease.

The company has organized for food supplies to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, transit camps and villagers, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual and temporary workers, security personnel, across geographies in the country. Till now they have been able to provide over 25,000 cooked meals and over 5000 ration kits. Tata Motors partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. to distribute food packets and personal protective kits to truck drivers near Bengaluru and Gurugram. Two helpline numbers have also been established for temporary and contractual workmen for food related requests in Lucknow and water is being providing to 19 Police chowkis and traffic police in Pune.

Tata Motors is also looking after those serving in the medical profession in these testing times. It is supporting and assisting self-help groups to manufacture home-made certified masks and sanitizers to be distributed to hospitals, vendors, health-workers, police stations, army personnel and in communities around the company's plants. Till date, the company has enabled the manufacturing of 17,000 masks. N95 masks, sanitizers, personal protective equipment kits are also being distributed to municipal hospitals by the company. Health check-ups are being conducted & basic medication is being provided to over 500 stranded truck drivers and co-drivers in Dharwad.

Health Tip 4: The virus is a droplet infection and can go up to a metre when a person coughs or sneezes. Our CSR team will help you learn more about the protective measures against this pandemic. #WorldHealthDay #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/qa3cfdWHMO — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) April 5, 2020

When it comes to educating the masses, Tata Motors is emphasizing on good health practices by putting up banners and other related information material to spread awareness in slums and amongst low-income group communities. The company is also leveraging its social media platforms to spread awareness about simple and easy precautionary measures one can adopt to stay unaffected and healthy.

