If you’re browsing the market for a long-range electric SUV around the Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh bracket, there are two credible nameplates here. One is the Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45, priced at Rs. 15.34 lakh (ex-showroom), packing a 45 kWh battery within a friendly sub-four-metre footprint. The other is the MG ZS EV Executive at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the entry-level variant of MG’s global mid-size electric crossover.

On outright sticker price alone, the Tata has a clear advantage. However, Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing schemes need to be kept in mind, too. Under MG’s BaaS option, the ZS EV Executive starts at Rs. 13.00 lakh upfront and has a battery rental fee of Rs. 4.50 per kilometre. While Tata also offers a BaaS scheme on the Nexon EV, it has officially announced pricing only for the entry-level Creative 45 trim, leaving the Fearless 45 as an outright-purchase option only. Here, we have pitted both cars against each other to find out which one offers the highest practical value for ownership.

Exterior Design, Dimensions And Road Stance

The first thing you’ll notice is the size difference between these two electric SUVs At 4,323 mm long, the MG ZS EV Executive stretches 329 mm further than the 3,994 mm Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45. Its 2,585 mm wheelbase also puts an extra 87 mm between the axles.

Specification Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 MG ZS EV Executive Length 3,994 mm 4,323 mm Width 1,811 mm 1,809 mm Height 1,616 mm 1,649 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm 2,585 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 190 mm 177 mm (reported) Boot Capacity 350 litres 448 litres (reported) Wheel and Tyre Size 215/60 R16 (Alloy) 215/55 R17 (Alloy)

Note: MG Motor India does not give official ground clearance or boot capacity figures in its Indian brochure. Both numbers are from established third-party outlets.

Closer inspection around the bodywork shows several practical styling choices on both trims:

Lighting Signature: Both models have full LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, though the Nexon EV Fearless 45 adds front fog lamps with a cornering function, sequential turn indicators and a full-width light bar at both ends. The ZS EV Executive has a cleaner, understated face. It offers Hawkeye LED headlamps and a rear fog lamp, but skips front fog lamps.

Both models have full LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, though the Nexon EV Fearless 45 adds front fog lamps with a cornering function, sequential turn indicators and a full-width light bar at both ends. The ZS EV Executive has a cleaner, understated face. It offers Hawkeye LED headlamps and a rear fog lamp, but skips front fog lamps. Wheels And Cladding: MG fits the Executive trim with larger 17-inch alloy wheels, though it leaves out the aerodynamic Tomahawk wheel covers found on its higher variants. Tata, meanwhile, offers 16-inch alloy wheels with low-rolling-resistance tyres on the Fearless 45.

MG fits the Executive trim with larger 17-inch alloy wheels, though it leaves out the aerodynamic Tomahawk wheel covers found on its higher variants. Tata, meanwhile, offers 16-inch alloy wheels with low-rolling-resistance tyres on the Fearless 45. Roof And Mirrors: The Nexon EV Fearless 45 gets functional roof rails, electrically folding outside mirrors and a rear wiper tucked under the roof spoiler. On the ZS EV Executive, MG gives you power-adjustable outside mirrors that must still be folded by hand in parking spots.

The Nexon EV Fearless 45 gets functional roof rails, electrically folding outside mirrors and a rear wiper tucked under the roof spoiler. On the ZS EV Executive, MG gives you power-adjustable outside mirrors that must still be folded by hand in parking spots. Practical Clearance: Fitting the larger 45 kWh battery lowers the Nexon EV’s unladen ground clearance from 205 mm (seen on the 30 kWh version) to 190 mm. Even so, it sits roughly 13 mm higher off the road than the ZS EV’s reported 177 mm.

Electric Motor, Battery And Real-World Range

Both SUVs use a single front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor. It drives the front wheels in a 4x2 setup, yet the powertrains go for different priorities. The MG ZS EV Executive draws energy from a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack and puts out 174 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Tata pairs a 45 kWh liquid-cooled battery with a motor that has 142 bhp and 215 Nm.

Specification Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 MG ZS EV Executive Battery Capacity 45 kWh 50.3 kWh Maximum Power 142 bhp (106 kW) 174 bhp (176.75 PS) Maximum Torque 215 Nm 280 Nm 0–100 kmph Sprint 8.9 seconds 8.5 seconds Certified Full-Charge Range 489 km (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 461 km (ICAT) Real-World Mixed Range 350–375 km 330–360 km DC Fast Charging 40 minutes (60 kW DC - 10 to 80%) 60 minutes (50 kW DC - 0 to 80%)

In everyday city driving, the MG feels relatively livelier. Having 65 Nm of extra torque means even a gentle tap on the accelerator in Normal mode pushes the car briskly past slow traffic. Switch to Sport mode, and highway overtakes between 70 kmph and 110 kmph happen effortlessly. The Nexon EV Fearless 45 is no slouch either; it can complete the 0 to 100 kmph run in a claimed 8.9 seconds. But its power delivery feels more measured and linear in Eco and City modes.

Differences appear even in regenerative braking and charging:

Regenerative Braking Control: Tata offers steering-mounted paddle shifters that let you cycle smoothly through four regeneration levels. MG uses a three-level Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) which can be controlled through a toggle switch on the centre console.

Tata offers steering-mounted paddle shifters that let you cycle smoothly through four regeneration levels. MG uses a three-level Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) which can be controlled through a toggle switch on the centre console. Charging Speed and Wall Box: The Tata supports faster 60 kW DC charging, topping up from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. The MG takes around 60 minutes on a 50 kW DC unit. Tata also includes a 3.3 kW AC wall box in the price, while MG supplies only a 3.3 kW portable cable with the Executive trim.

The Tata supports faster 60 kW DC charging, topping up from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. The MG takes around 60 minutes on a 50 kW DC unit. Tata also includes a 3.3 kW AC wall box in the price, while MG supplies only a 3.3 kW portable cable with the Executive trim. Warranty: Tata backs the 45 kWh battery with a lifetime warranty (unlimited kilometres) for the first owner, whereas MG offers an eight-year or 1,50,000 km battery warranty.

Ride Quality, Handling And Braking Hardware

Underneath, both crossovers have kind of a familiar suspension setup: independent MacPherson struts up front paired with a rear torsion beam axle, plus disc brakes on all four wheels and an electric parking brake with auto hold. On Indian roads, however, weight distribution and tyre profiles decide the overall experience of commuting with either.

Specification Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 MG ZS EV Executive Front Suspension Independent MacPherson Strut MacPherson Strut Rear Suspension Twist Beam with Dual-Path Strut Torsion Beam Front and Rear Brakes All-Wheel Disc Brakes All-Wheel Disc Brakes Parking Brake Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Turning Circle Radius 5.3 metres 5.2 metres (reported)

In congested urban lanes, the Nexon EV Fearless 45 feels very compact, agile and easy to place. Its taller 60-profile tyres and dual-path rear struts can round off sharp potholes and broken concrete joints with a cushioned thud. Steering effort also stays light at walking speeds, so your U-turns are always stress-free.

The MG ZS EV Executive gives up some of that low-speed plushness for more highway composure. Its wider body and firmer damping keep undulation bounces well in check at 100 kmph. However, over deep potholes at slow speeds, you feel slightly more road bumps than you would on the Tata.

Cabin Space, Seating Comfort And Practicality

Thanks to its 87 mm longer wheelbase, the MG has higher knee room and shoulder space for three adults sitting across the second row. Its cabin also feels slightly more upmarket, with a leather-layered dashboard, leather driver armrest with storage and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Specification Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 MG ZS EV Executive Interior Colour Theme Grey and Black Two-Tone Dark Grey with Satin Chrome Accents Seat Upholstery Fabric Fabric Rear Seat Split Single-Piece Folding Bench 60:40 Split Folding Bench Rear Centre Armrest Not Available Standard with Cup Holders Rear Headrests Fixed Outer Headrests Height-Adjustable Outer Headrests Steering Adjustment Tilt Only Tilt Only USB Charging Ports Front and Rear 45W Type-C Five Ports Including Two Type-C Boot Capacity 350 litres 448 litres (reported)

But compromises are still there, across both cars, when inspected closely:

Armrests and Rear Bench Flexibility: Tata leaves out both a front centre armrest and a rear centre armrest on the Fearless 45, keeping them alongside 60:40 split-folding rear seats for the higher Empowered 45 variant. MG offers a padded front armrest with storage, a rear centre armrest with cup holders and a 60:40 split rear backrest as standard on the Executive.

Tata leaves out both a front centre armrest and a rear centre armrest on the Fearless 45, keeping them alongside 60:40 split-folding rear seats for the higher Empowered 45 variant. MG offers a padded front armrest with storage, a rear centre armrest with cup holders and a 60:40 split rear backrest as standard on the Executive. Headrest Support: Both trims cut corners regarding an adjustable middle headrest in the back seat. The MG gives outer rear passengers height-adjustable headrests, though.

Both trims cut corners regarding an adjustable middle headrest in the back seat. The MG gives outer rear passengers height-adjustable headrests, though. Storage and Charging Convenience: Tata offers a cooled and illuminated glovebox plus high-output 45W Type-C fast-charging ports in both rows. MG offers five USB ports in total, including two Type-C outlets, though it omits a rear parcel shelf on the Executive variant.

Tata offers a cooled and illuminated glovebox plus high-output 45W Type-C fast-charging ports in both rows. MG offers five USB ports in total, including two Type-C outlets, though it omits a rear parcel shelf on the Executive variant. Boot Practicality: At 448 litres, the ZS EV can handle two large suitcases and weekend bags far more easily than the Nexon EV’s 350-litre boot.

Infotainment, Comfort And Everyday Convenience

Neither of these variants gets a sunroof. Tata reserves it for the Empowered 45 and MG introduces its one on the Excite Pro. Beyond that shared omission, the two brands also take opposite routes with screen technology and daily convenience.

Specification Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 MG ZS EV Executive Sunroof Not Available Not Available Infotainment Display 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen 10.1-inch HD Touchscreen Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Seven-inch Embedded Digital LCD Connectivity Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Audio Eight-Speaker System (Four Speakers, Four Tweeters) Two Tweeters Only (Speakers Optional) Air Conditioning Automatic Climate Control with Air Purifier Automatic Climate Control with PM 2.5 Filter Key And Ignition Push-Button Start with Smart Key Push-Button Start with Smart Entry Cruise Control Not Available Standard Outside Mirrors Electrically Adjustable with Auto Fold Electrically Adjustable, Manual Fold

Living with both cars in daily traffic quickly shows where each variant works well and where it could have done more:

Screen Quality and Audio: The Nexon EV Fearless 45 wins on cabin tech. Its 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a matching 10.25-inch digital driver display that can show full navigation maps, and it has a crisp eight-speaker sound system. The ZS EV Executive has a responsive 10.1-inch screen with MG’s i-SMART connected car suite and a Bluetooth digital key. But it limits phone projection to a wired cable and leaves the factory with just two tweeters.

The Nexon EV Fearless 45 wins on cabin tech. Its 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a matching 10.25-inch digital driver display that can show full navigation maps, and it has a crisp eight-speaker sound system. The ZS EV Executive has a responsive 10.1-inch screen with MG’s i-SMART connected car suite and a Bluetooth digital key. But it limits phone projection to a wired cable and leaves the factory with just two tweeters. Driving Convenience: MG doesn’t hold back on everyday driving aids by equipping the Executive with cruise control, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Tata omits all three on the Fearless 45.

Safety Equipment And Driver Assistance

Neither electric crossover offers any advanced camera-and-radar driver assistance features. Tata restricts ADAS to the top Empowered +A 45, and MG reserves full Level 2 ADAS for the flagship Essence variant. Even so, core passive and active safety protection can be considered solid.

Specification Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 MG ZS EV Executive Airbags Six Airbags Standard Six Airbags Standard Braking And Stability ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Climb Assist, Hill Descent Control All-Wheel Disc Brakes Standard Standard Tyre Pressure Monitor Indirect TPMS Direct TPMS Parking Assistance Rear Sensors and HD Reverse Camera Rear Sensors and Reverse Camera Child Seat Anchors ISOFIX Mounts ISOFIX Mounts

The Tata Nexon EV has a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating and six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control and an HD reverse camera. MG matches that with six airbags, too, alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), direct tyre pressure monitoring, a rear fog lamp and an acoustic pedestrian warning alert.

Pricing, BaaS Plans, Nearby Alternatives And Running Costs

Outright, the Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 (Rs. 15.34 lakh) is cheaper than the MG ZS EV Executive (Rs. 17.99 lakh). Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) schemes are also available for both.

MG ZS EV BaaS Plan: Under MG’s BaaS, the ZS EV Executive’s upfront price drops by Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 13.00 lakh, with a battery rental fee of Rs. 4.50 per kilometre. MG also backs the car with an assured buyback guarantee of 40 to 60 per cent after three to five years.

Under MG’s BaaS, the ZS EV Executive’s upfront price drops by Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 13.00 lakh, with a battery rental fee of Rs. 4.50 per kilometre. MG also backs the car with an assured buyback guarantee of 40 to 60 per cent after three to five years. Tata Nexon EV 45 BaaS Plan: Introduced in 2026, Tata’s BaaS option cuts the upfront vehicle price by Rs. 5.35 lakh, and there’s a battery rental fee of Rs. 4.40 per kilometre. However, Tata has officially declared this plan only for the entry-level Creative 45 variant and has not announced anything for the Fearless 45. Buyers checking out the prices of both cars should keep this in mind.

Another thing to note here: if your budget allows, looking one trim higher in either brochure solves many of each base variant’s omissions. If you step up to the MG ZS EV Excite Pro, you get a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On Tata’s side, the Nexon EV Empowered 45 also offers an electric sunroof, along with cruise control, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, leatherette seats and a front centre armrest.

Everyday electricity expenses are much different, too. Both SUVs offer around 7.2 to 7.8 km per kWh in real-world Indian conditions. So, charging at home on a domestic tariff of Rs. 8 per unit keeps running costs near Rs. 1.00 to Rs. 1.15 per kilometre. If you rely more on public DC fast chargers, those numbers climb roughly to Rs. 2.50 to Rs. 3.20 per kilometre.

Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 or MG ZS EV Executive: Which One Should You Go For?

Consider the Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 if you want the cheaper option without taking any hits on the car’s travel range. It can travel slightly further on a single charge, supports faster 60 kW DC charging, offers a home wall box, packs superior infotainment screens and audio, and backs its battery with a lifetime warranty for the first owner. The only niggles are tighter rear-seat width and the absence of cruise control and centre armrests.

Consider the MG ZS EV Executive if family cabin space, highway stability and stronger motor performance matter more. You get a genuinely roomier five-seat SUV with better cabin width, along with a 448-litre boot, 174 bhp on tap and cruise control as standard. In this one, the nuances you’ll have to live with are the wired smartphone connectivity and fewer speakers in its audio system.