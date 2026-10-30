Tata Punch Launched In South Africa, Gets A Turbo-Petrol Engine
- Prices start from R224,900 (Rs 12.8 Lakh)
- Will be available in Pure+, Adventure and Accomplished+ S variants.
- Offered with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine as well.
Tata Motors has launched the Punch in South Africa, with prices starting at R224,900 (approximately ₹12.8 lakh). It is available in three variants, with two petrol engine options. The Punch will be sold in the country through Tata Motors' partnership with Motus Holdings.
The South African-spec Tata Punch is offered in Pure+, Adventure and Accomplished+ S variants. The entry-level Pure+ is priced at R224,900, while the Adventure costs R244,900. The top-spec Accomplished+ S is priced at R269,900.
The Pure+ and Adventure variants are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 87.2 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the top-spec Accomplished+ S gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the first time Tata Motors has introduced a turbocharged engine option in the Punch range in South Africa.
In terms of design, it remains similar to the Indian model, featuring LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a redesigned front grille, a revised bumper and LED tail lamps. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a contrasting roof.
The interior also remains largely unchanged. The Punch gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The higher variants get a larger 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across all variants. Other features include wireless smartphone charging, rear AC vents, USB-C charging ports and ambient lighting.
The mid-spec Adventure variant additionally gets a 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitor, automatic climate control, push-button start and rain-sensing wipers. The top-spec Accomplished+ S adds a voice-assisted sunroof and larger digital displays.
In terms of safety, the Tata Punch gets six airbags as standard across all three variants. It also comes with electronic stability control, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. The model has received a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for adult and child occupant protection.
Tata Motors is offering a five-year or 125,000km warranty and a two-year or 30,000km service plan with all three variants in South Africa.
The company had pulled out of the country's passenger vehicle business in 2019 after struggling with low sales, but re-entered the market through a partnership with Motus Holdings. Since then, Tata has expanded its portfolio, with the Punch becoming its sixth passenger vehicle in the country.
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