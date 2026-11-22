Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx vs Hyundai Exter: Which Small SUV Makes More Sense?
- Exter offers the biggest boot
- Punch has wide-opening doors
- Fronx is the most expensive of the three
SUVs have become so popular in India that buyers seem to prefer them over sedans and hatchbacks. And with so many categories, from compact and sub-compact SUVs to micro SUVs, choosing one can get confusing.
In the micro-SUV space, three popular contenders are the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Each has its own strengths, but which one should you choose? That’s what we’re finding out today.
Design
Looks are subjective, but they still matter when choosing a car. Of the three, the Tata Punch looks the most SUV-like, particularly from the front. Its Harrier-inspired styling gives it a bold appearance, while its tall stance and muscular proportions add to its appeal. The rear looks good too.
The Fronx and Exter look good in their own ways, but neither has the same muscular SUV appeal as the Punch. The Fronx’s sloping coupe-like roofline is one of its biggest design highlights. Its large grille and connected LED tail-light bar also make it stand out.
The Exter, meanwhile, gets a boxy design and an upright SUV stance.
Its H-shaped LED DRLs look striking, while its tall profile is evident from the side. The rear design is neat and clean, although it may look a little basic to some.
Interior, Comfort & Tech
All three have distinct cabin designs and their own strengths. The Punch has the most modern and tech-focused interior, while the Exter offers good headroom and legroom. The Fronx stands out with its widest rear seat and unique features such as a head-up display.
The Punch gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an illuminated two-spoke steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glovebox and a 65W Type-C fast charger. These features give its cabin a thoroughly tech-loaded feel.
The Exter gets an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, push-button start and a dashcam, among other features. It also gets rear AC vents, making it a well-equipped package.
The Fronx comes with a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging and an Arkamys sound system.
All three offer a good mix of features, with some getting more than others. However, if you want a modern cabin with good fit and finish, the Exter has a slight edge. The Punch comes next, while the Fronx feels a little dated inside and could do with a major update.
Although all three fall under the sub-4-metre category, their cabin space and comfort levels are quite different.
The Punch’s high seating position and wide-opening doors, which open to nearly 90 degrees, make getting in and out very easy. Its cabin is best suited to four occupants. The near-flat floor helps accommodate a fifth passenger, although shoulder room is limited when three people sit abreast.
The Fronx has the largest footprint, which translates into better rear knee room and shoulder space. However, its sloping roofline compromises headroom.The Exter offers the most headroom, thanks to its tall-boy design. Its large windows also create an airy cabin. It offers the best legroom and rear-seat recline angle among the three.
The Exter also leads on boot space, offering 391 litres, compared with 366 litres in the Punch and 308 litres in the Fronx.Overall, the Exter comes out on top for practicality, cabin space and comfort.
Drivability, Ride & Comfort
Although these three cars belong to the same broad segment, their driving characteristics are quite different.The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the quickest and most agile of the three, thanks to its lighter weight and excellent refinement.
Its 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine is exceptionally smooth and offers good fuel efficiency. The 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, benefits from the car’s relatively light weight and delivers strong acceleration as soon as you get on the throttle. This makes the Fronx particularly enjoyable on the highway.The Hyundai Exter’s 1.2-litre Kappa engine is extremely quiet and easy to drive in city traffic. However, it can feel a little sluggish when pushed at higher speeds on the highway.
The Tata Punch, with its heavier body and three-cylinder engine, feels slower and noisier in its standard form. Even with the newer turbo variant, it cannot quite match the Fronx’s agility and refinement on real roads.When it comes to ride quality, the Tata Punch takes the lead with its robust and well-calibrated suspension setup. It absorbs deep potholes and tall speed breakers very well, keeping most of the harshness away from the cabin. Even on rough roads, the car feels planted and does not unsettle its occupants.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a more balanced and slightly sporty suspension setup. It handles smaller potholes with ease and offers the best high-speed stability of the three. However, on really rough roads, the rear can feel a little bouncy.The Hyundai Exter’s soft suspension delivers a comfortable ride on smooth city roads and at lower speeds. However, when driven faster over deep potholes or with five occupants on board, the suspension struggles to absorb larger bumps, resulting in sharper impacts inside the cabin.
CNG Performance
When it comes to CNG performance, all three cars have very different characteristics.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx leads in terms of power, producing 76.4 bhp, and also delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg. Its stronger performance makes it the most agile of the three on the highway. However, its single-cylinder CNG setup leaves virtually no usable boot space.
The Tata Punch iCNG, on the other hand, produces the highest torque at 103 Nm, making it easier to drive in city traffic and on inclines. Its twin-cylinder setup also offers 210 litres of boot space. What’s more, it is the only one of the three to offer an AMT gearbox with CNG.
The Hyundai Exter may have the lowest power output at 68 bhp, but its four-cylinder engine is particularly smooth and quiet in city conditions. Thanks to its twin-cylinder technology, it also offers the largest CNG boot space of the three, at 225 litres.
Price & Verdict
When it comes to choosing a winner, the Tata Punch has the lowest starting price, ranging from ₹5.75 lakh to ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter is priced between ₹5.81 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh, making it the most affordable at the top end. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the most expensive, with prices ranging from ₹6.90 lakh to ₹12.03 lakh.Considering all the factors, including price, cabin space, practicality and features, the Hyundai Exter emerges as the most logical choice for most Indian families. It offers the best headroom, a large 391-litre boot, a well-finished interior and a smooth four-cylinder engine that works particularly well in the city.
However, if you regularly drive on poor roads and want a muscular SUV design with a robust suspension setup, the Tata Punch makes a strong case for itself.And if you have a higher budget and prioritise strong highway performance, good fuel efficiency and a wider rear seat, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the one to consider.
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