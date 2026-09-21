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Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Sep 21, 2026, 01:11 PM
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Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh
Highlights
  • Sierra gets an all-black treatment
  • Wears Friesian black paint scheme
  • Offered in MT, DCA and AT gearbox options

Shortly after launching the Legend Series of its compact SUV, Tata has launched the Sierra Black Edition with prices ranging between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Similar to other Dark Edition cars in the brand's portfolio, the Sierra gets a darkened theme in an out, with the exterior finished in Friesian Black, while the interior gets a Violet Eclipse theme and Purple Chrome detailing.

Also Read: Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Variants, Powertrains Reshuffled

Variant1.5L Revotron MT1.5L Kryojet MT1.5L Revotron DCA1.5L Kryojet AT1.5L Hyperion AT
Pure L DARKRs 13.99 lakhRs 15.44 lakhRs 15.29 lakh
Pure L (O) DARKRs 14.59 lakhRs 16.04 lakhRs 15.89 lakhRs 17.34 lakh
Pure+ L DARKRs 15.29 lakhRs 16.74 lakhRs 16.59 lakhRs 18.04 lakh
Adventure+ L DARKRs 17.29 lakhRs 18.49 lakhRs 18.59 lakhRs 19.79 lakhRs 19.29 lakh
Accomplished DARKRs 18.29 lakhRs 19.29 lakhRs 20.29 lakhRs 20.29 lakh
Accomplished+ DARKRs 20.59 lakhRs 21.59 lakhRs 21.29 lakh

The Sierra Dark Edition is available in six variants, starting with the Pure L and going up to the range-topping Accomplished+. The Dark Pure L trim costs Rs 20,000 more than the corresponding standard version. On all the higher trims, the premium rises to Rs 30,000.

Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched 2

Visually, the Sierra gets an all-black treatment, wearing a stealthy Friesian Black paint. In typical Dark Edition fashion, the chrome elements have been replaced with black finishes, while the Tata logo and alloy wheels also get the darker treatment. Akin to other Tata cars in this edition, the front fenders carry the ‘#DARK’ mascot.

Also Read: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Reveals New ‘TATA.CARS’ Brand Identity

Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched 1

The same theme continues inside, although Tata has added some colour to break up the predominantly black cabin. Violet metallic accents are seen around the AC vents, door handles, front armrest and front seatbacks, while the seats also get purple stitching. Apart from these changes, the cabin and equipment remain the same as the regular Sierra.

There are no powertrain changes either. The Sierra Dark Edition gets the same engine and gearbox combinations as the standard variants it is based on. Depending on the trim, it is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT, a 1.5-litre diesel with a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

# Tata Sierra Dark Edition# Tata Sierra #Dark# Tata Sierra Dark# Tata Sierra Dark Edition Price# Tata Sierra Dark Edition Details# Tata Sierra Dark Edition Images# Tata Sierra Dark Interior# Sierra Dark# Tata.Cars# Sierra Black Edition# Tata Sierra# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
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₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
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