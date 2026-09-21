Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh

Shortly after launching the Legend Series of its compact SUV, Tata has launched the Sierra Black Edition with prices ranging between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Similar to other Dark Edition cars in the brand's portfolio, the Sierra gets a darkened theme in an out, with the exterior finished in Friesian Black, while the interior gets a Violet Eclipse theme and Purple Chrome detailing.

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Variant 1.5L Revotron MT 1.5L Kryojet MT 1.5L Revotron DCA 1.5L Kryojet AT 1.5L Hyperion AT Pure L DARK Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.44 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh – – Pure L (O) DARK Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 17.34 lakh – Pure+ L DARK Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 16.74 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 18.04 lakh – Adventure+ L DARK Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh Accomplished DARK Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh – Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Accomplished+ DARK – Rs 20.59 lakh – Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh

The Sierra Dark Edition is available in six variants, starting with the Pure L and going up to the range-topping Accomplished+. The Dark Pure L trim costs Rs 20,000 more than the corresponding standard version. On all the higher trims, the premium rises to Rs 30,000.

Visually, the Sierra gets an all-black treatment, wearing a stealthy Friesian Black paint. In typical Dark Edition fashion, the chrome elements have been replaced with black finishes, while the Tata logo and alloy wheels also get the darker treatment. Akin to other Tata cars in this edition, the front fenders carry the ‘#DARK’ mascot.

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The same theme continues inside, although Tata has added some colour to break up the predominantly black cabin. Violet metallic accents are seen around the AC vents, door handles, front armrest and front seatbacks, while the seats also get purple stitching. Apart from these changes, the cabin and equipment remain the same as the regular Sierra.

There are no powertrain changes either. The Sierra Dark Edition gets the same engine and gearbox combinations as the standard variants it is based on. Depending on the trim, it is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT, a 1.5-litre diesel with a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with a six-speed torque-converter automatic.