Tata Sierra EV Secures Five-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating
- Sierra EV scores 30.62 out of 32 for adult occupant protection
- Child occupant protection score of 45 out of 49
- Adult occupant protection score marginally lower than ICE Sierra
The Sierra EV has become the latest passenger vehicle from Tata Motors to secure a full five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. The electric derivative of the Sierra secured a five-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection, securing a score of 30.62 for adult occupant safety and 45 points for child occupant protection. Interestingly, the EV scored marginally lower than the internal combustion SUV, which secured 31.14 points for adult occupant protection.
Also read: Hyundai Verna Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Adult Occupant Protection
The Sierra EV secured 30.62 out of 32 points for adult occupan protection dropping points in the offset deformable barrier crash test. The EV secured 14.62 out of 16 in the aforementioned test along with a full 16 ponts in the moveable deformable barrier impact test.
In terms of occupant protection, the testing showed good levels of protection to both front occupants to areas such as the chest, neck, head, pelvis and thighs. Protection to the shins was adequate while protection to the driver’s foot was marginal. Protection in pole impact testing was also good to adult occupants.
Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S Secures Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Child Occupant Protection
Moving to child occupant protection, the Sierra EV secured a ful 24 points in dynamic testing as well as a full 12 points for CRS installation. The SUV lost points in the Vehicle Assessment Score securing 9 out of a possible 13 points.
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