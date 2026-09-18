Tata Sierra Legend Series Launched At Rs 11.99 Lakh; Adds More Features To Entry And Mid Trims

In a bid to wrest some momentum away from its rivals, Tata Motors has launched the ‘Legend Series’ of the Sierra, which has been tailored to attract buyers in the sub-Rs 15 lakh compact SUV space, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata maintains demand for the fully-loaded Sierra Accomplished variants remains high, but potential customers seeking an entry-level or mid-spec trim ask for more features, and that is where the Legend series comes in. Effectively an equipment and styling pack added to existing Sierra variants, the Legend series introduces select convenience and feel-good features that were so far limited to the top-spec Sierra.

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Legend Series brings 17-inch dual-tone alloys for the Pure variant onwards; wheel covers for Smart+.

Tata Sierra Legend: What's new?

The Legend pack is available with four existing Sierra variants (Smart+, Pure, Pure+ and Adventure+), and also marks the entry of a new variant altogether – Pure (O) Legend.

Legend Variant 1.5 NA P MT 1.5 D MT 1.5 NA P AT 1.5 D AT 1.5 T-GDI AT Smart+ 11.99 13.49 - - - Pure 13.79 15.24 14.99 - - Pure (O) 14.29 15.74 15.59 16.99 - Pure+ 14.99 16.44 16.29 17.74 - Adventure+ 16.99 18.19 18.29 19.49 18.99

all prices in INR lakh, ex-showroom

Over the standard, entry-level Smart+ variant (which is Rs 50,000 cheaper), the Smart+ Legend features leatherette seats, leatherette on the door trims and armrest, auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors, steering-mounted controls, roof rails and wheel covers for the 17-inch steel wheels. However, this variant still lacks any kind of infotainment screen, so the steering-mounted controls will only be useful if a buyer has a touchscreen system installed through an authorised dealership.

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Leatherette seats are standard on all Legend variants.

The Pure Legend variant, which is Rs 65,000 more expensive than the standard Pure trim, gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, rear wiper with washer, and the leatherette additions seen on the Smart+.

Most affordable Sierra variant with a panoramic sunroof is now Pure (O) Legend.

New to the Sierra family is the Pure (O) Legend variant, which, for another Rs 50,000 over the Pure Legend, brings a panoramic sunroof, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Legend pack adds 10.25-inch touchscreen from Pure variant onwards.

The most notable additions are to the Pure+ Legend, which costs Rs 50,000 more than the regular Pure+, but is equipped with a full leatherette interior, ventilated front seats, six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, extendable thigh support for the front seats, Boss mode and twin 65-watt USB-C charging points for rear passengers.

Legend pack available with both 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L diesel engines in all variants; T-GDI only with Adventure+ Legend.

The biggest price hike is for the Adventure+ Legend, which costs a solid Rs 85,000 more than the standard Adventure+, and packs a full leatherette interior, wireless charger, powered driver's seat and front seat ventilation on top of everything the standard Adventure+ has to offer.

In terms of powertrains, all variants are available with the 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, as well as the 1.5-litre diesel, if you choose to buy it with a manual transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, however, is available only with the Adventure+ Legend variant.