  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Cars Vulnerable To Hackers - Study

Tesla Cars Vulnerable To Hackers - Study

Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 07:46 PM IST
Tesla Cars Vulnerable To Hackers - Study banner

Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology, a cybersecurity firm said on Tuesday.

In a video shared with Reuters, NCC Group researcher Sultan Qasim Khan was able to open and then drive a Tesla using a small relay device attached to a laptop which bridged a large gap between the Tesla and the Tesla owner's phone.

"This proves that any product relying on a trusted BLE connection is vulnerable to attacks even from the other side of the world," the UK-based firm said in a statement, referring to the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol - technology used in millions of cars and smart locks which automatically open when in close proximity to an authorised device.

Although Khan demonstrated the hack on a 2021 Tesla Model Y, NCC Group said any smart locks using BLE technology, including residential smart locks, could be unlocked in the same way.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

NCC Group said such a vulnerability was not like a traditional bug which could be fixed with a software patch and added BLE-based authentication was not originally designed for use in locking mechanisms.

"In effect, systems that people rely on to guard their cars, homes and private data are using Bluetooth proximity authentication mechanisms that can be easily broken with cheap off-the-shelf hardware," the firm said.

"This research illustrates the danger of using technologies for reasons other than their intended purpose, especially when security issues are involved".

Related Articles
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
1 day ago
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
1 day ago
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
1 day ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
1 day ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?