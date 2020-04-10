New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Expands Production In China, Helping Reduce Trade War Impact

Tesla has commenced sales of two lower-priced Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant, and right now, all Model 3 sedans sold in the country are locally made and not subject to import tax.

| Updated:
Tesla said it aims to start delivering Shanghai-made Long Range Model 3 cars from June this year

Highlights

  • Tesla has started sales of two lower-priced China-made Model 3 variants
  • Now, all Model 3 sedans sold in China are now locally made
  • Tesla aims to start delivering Shanghai-made Long Range Model 3 by June

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Friday it has started China sales of two lower-priced Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant, meaning all Model 3 sedans sold in the country are now locally made and not subject to import tax.

The development comes at the tail end of a Sino-U.S. trade war characterised by tit-for-tat tariffs on goods and services as varied as metals and cars, bumping up prices of U.S. made goods in China.

Also Read: Tesla's China Sales Hit Record High In March: Report

Tesla said it aims to start delivering Shanghai-made Long Range Model 3 cars from June this year, priced 339,050 yuan after subsidies.

The rear-wheel drive variant, with a driving range of over 600 kilometres before need to be recharged, differs from the imported version which was all-wheel drive and priced at 439,900 yuan.

The locally made Performance Model 3 will be priced at 419,800 yuan, the California-based company said without specifying the price after subsidies. Imported Performance Model 3 vehicles were priced 509,900 yuan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Dominar 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
