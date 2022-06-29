  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Halts Production At Shanghai Plant Due To Supply Issues - Report

Tesla Halts Production At Shanghai Plant Due To Supply Issues - Report

Tesla halted production at its Shanghai plant due to issues with securing parts for its electric vehicles.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
29-Jun-22 09:48 PM IST
Tesla Halts Production At Shanghai Plant Due To Supply Issues - Report banner

Tesla Inc halted production at its Shanghai plant on Monday due to issues with securing parts for its electric vehicles, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory.

Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.

It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues can be resolved and when Tesla would be able to resume production, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.

China Passenger Car Association is scheduled to release April sales for Tesla, China's second-largest EV maker behind BYD, on Tuesday.

Another auto association said last week it estimated overall auto sales in China dropped 48% in April as zero-COVID lockdowns shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

Aptiv, Tesla's main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors Co after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Tesla's Shanghai plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for the China market and for export.

Tesla partially resumed production at the Shanghai plant on April 19 following a 22-day closure caused by the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

Tesla had been aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.

Shanghai authorities have tightened a city-wide lockdown imposed more than a month ago on the commercial hub with a population of 25 million, a move that could extend curbs on movement through the month.

Related Articles
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
37 seconds ago
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
3 minutes ago
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
3 minutes ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
4 minutes ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?