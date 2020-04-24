New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut

China cut subsidies on electric vehicles, effective April 23, but will have a three-month transition period.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Tesla Inc raised prices for two China-made model 3 variants after authorities cut subsidies

Highlights

  • Tesla has raised prices for two China-made model 3 variants
  • Chinese authorities have cut subsidies on electric vehicles
  • It's effective from April 23 but will have a 3-month transition period

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc raised prices for two China-made model 3 variants after authorities cut subsidies in the world's biggest auto market.

China cut subsidies on electric vehicles, effective April 23, but will have a three-month transition period.

The starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Model 3 sedans is 303,550 yuan after receiving subsidies, up from 299,050 yuan, while Long Range Model 3 cars, which Tesla plans to roll out from June this year, are now priced at 344,050 yuan versus 339,050 yuan earlier, a Tesla China company website shows.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tesla models

Auto Expo 2020
x
Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name
Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name
Opinion: Why Norton Motorcycles Will Not Compete With Royal Enfield
Opinion: Why Norton Motorcycles Will Not Compete With Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities