Tesla Shanghai Plant Plans To Make Less Than 200 Cars On Tuesday - Report
Tesla Inc will run part of its production lines at the Shanghai plant to produce less than 200 vehicles on Tuesday.
Tesla Inc will run part of its production lines at the Shanghai plant to produce less than 200 vehicles on Tuesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The automaker, which aimed to restore production levels by next week with a daily output of more than 2,000 cars, will suspend work for the remaining production lines on Tuesday, the memo showed.
Tesla didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Related Articles
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?