Tesla Takes On California Authorities; Restarts Operations Sans Permissions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company is beginning its manufacturing operations, despite not having the necessary permissions from the local health authorities at Fremont, Alameda county in California. The Governor of California had a few days ago given directions to include car manufacturing as a part of essential services, paving the way for Tesla to start operations once again. But local health authorities in Alameda were still refusing permissions for the same. According to Tesla, at least three neighboring counties in the same situation have already restarted their economies.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Alameda county for refusing permission to restart.

Musk took to twitter to say that this is a risk that he is taking and is ready to be the first one to get arrested for violating the laws. He said, "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." He said that despite California's approval, an unelected county official illegally overrode the directions. "All other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!", he added.

A few days back Musk had threatened to move operations and headquarters out of the state of California because of the issue. He said the company is considering shifting operations to either Texas or Nevada and it has also filed a lawsuit against the Alameda county. Currently Tesla is the only remaining car maker still having manufacturing operations in California where it employs a workforce of 20,000 people. The company has already shared a return to work playbook with the local county officials which is yet to get approval.