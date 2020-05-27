New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla To Cut Car Prices In North America, China

The price cut comes as states after lockdowns during which demand for cars waned.

| Published:
Tesla Model S sedans will now be priced from $79,990.

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it will cut prices of its electric vehicles in North America as the firm ramps up car production at its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. The price cut comes as states after lockdowns during which demand for cars waned. It was not immediately clear by how much Tesla was cutting its prices or when the cuts would take effect.

The company's Model S sedans will now be priced from $79,990, and its Model X sport utility vehicles from $84,990, according to its website. The cheapest Model 3 sedan will be priced at $37,990, the website said.

Tesla said it will also cut prices in China, the company's usual practice after price adjustments in the United States.

Tesla China said in a Weibo post it will cut prices for the Model S and Model X cars it imports, but keep prices of locally-made Model 3 cars unchanged.

Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
