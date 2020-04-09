Tesla's China Sales Hit Record High In March: Report

Tesla sold around 30% of the battery electric vehicles sold in China

Tesla Inc sold 10,160 vehicles in China in March, its highest ever monthly sales in the world's largest auto market, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Also Read: Tesla Engineers Show Ventilator Prototype In New Video

Tesla, which aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, sold around 30% of the battery electric vehicles sold in China, Cui Dongshu, CPCA secretary general, said on an online briefing.

Also Read: Tesla Sees Strong Model Y Production; Deliveries, Shares Rise

Tesla sold around 3,900 units in February, up from 2,620 vehicles in January, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's deliveries.

Overall passenger car sales in March were down 40.8% from a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.