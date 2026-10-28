The '5-Strike' Driving Licence Rule In India: Which Traffic Offences Can Get Your Licence Cancelled In A Year?

Getting a traffic challan is frustrating, but paying the fine may not be the end of the matter. If you keep breaking traffic rules, the offences can add up and put your driving licence at risk. Repeated offences can now have a more serious impact on your driving licence. Under the amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules, five or more offences within a year can lead to action by the licensing authority.

The rule came into effect on 1 January 2026. It is meant to deal with repeat offenders, not just drivers who commit one serious offence. If you drive regularly, it is worth knowing which violations can count, what happens when you reach the limit and how to deal with a challan you believe is incorrect.

What Is the 5-Strike Driving Licence Rule?

The rule means that if you commit five or more traffic offences in a calendar year, the RTO can take action against your driving licence. The count starts fresh on 1 January each year. So, offences recorded in 2025 won't be added to your total for 2026.

A few things are worth keeping in mind:

Different offences can add up: The five violations don't have to be the same. For example, speeding, jumping a red light and riding without a helmet can all count.

The five violations don't have to be the same. For example, speeding, jumping a red light and riding without a helmet can all count. Both types of challans count: Whether a challan comes from a traffic camera or a police officer, the offence can be included in your record.

Whether a challan comes from a traffic camera or a police officer, the offence can be included in your record. Paying the fine doesn't wipe the record: Clearing a challan settles the penalty, but the offence may still count towards the year's total.

Clearing a challan settles the penalty, but the offence may still count towards the year's total. Five offences don't mean instant cancellation: The RTO must follow the required process before deciding whether to suspend or disqualify your licence.

In short, don't assume that paying each fine means the matter is closed. If you keep collecting challans, they could put your driving licence at risk.

Also Read: Government Introduces Local FASTag Passes From November 1

Which Traffic Offences Can Count Towards the Five-Strike Limit?

The amended rules cover offences and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Common examples reported in connection with the new provision include the following.

Traffic offence What it means Overspeeding Driving above the speed limit for that road Jumping a red light Crossing a signal when you must stop Riding without a helmet Riding a two-wheeler without the required helmet, including for the pillion rider Driving without a seat belt Not wearing a seat belt where it is required Using a mobile phone while driving Using a phone in a way that violates traffic rules Wrong-side driving Driving against the permitted direction of traffic Illegal parking Parking where it is prohibited or obstructs traffic Dangerous or rash driving Driving in a way that puts other road users at risk Overloading Carrying more passengers or goods than legally permitted Driving without required documents Missing valid documents required for the vehicle or journey Ignoring lane rules Changing lanes dangerously or failing to follow lane restrictions

These are common examples, not a substitute for the complete legal provisions. The precise offence recorded on a challan matters, so check the applicable rule and the details on the official notice rather than relying only on a short offence description.

Rule 21 also identifies other acts that can amount to nuisance or danger to the public, including vehicle theft, assault on passengers and abduction of passengers. These are serious offences and are not ordinary driving mistakes.

What Happens When You Reach Five Traffic Offences?

Reaching the five-offence limit can lead to action by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), District Transport Office (DTO) or other relevant licensing authority. The process does not mean that your licence is cancelled the moment a fifth challan appears.

1. The Licensing Authority Reviews Your Record

The authority can consider the offences recorded against you and begin the process for disqualification. Keep copies of your challans and payment receipts so you can check which offences have been recorded and whether any details are incorrect.

2. You Must Get an Opportunity to Explain Your Case

Before suspending your licence, the licensing authority must give you an opportunity to be heard. If you believe a challan was issued incorrectly, or the vehicle or driver details are wrong, raise the issue through the proper process and keep the supporting documents. Do not ignore a notice from the RTO. Check the response deadline and follow the instructions provided.

3. Your Licence May Be Suspended or Disqualified

The authority decides the appropriate action under the applicable rules. The outcome depends on the circumstances and the decision taken by the licensing authority. The rule should not be read as an automatic cancellation of every licence after five offences.

If your licence is suspended or you are disqualified from driving, do not drive during that period. Check the order for the duration and any conditions you must meet before you can legally drive again.

Also Read: How To Settle Pending Traffic E-Challans At National Lok Adalat: Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Fines Waived Or Reduced

What Is the 45-Day Rule for Traffic Challans?

The amended rules also set out a process for dealing with traffic challans. Under the revised procedure, you generally have 45 days from the issue of a challan to pay it or contest it through the specified process. If you do neither within the permitted period, the challan may be treated as accepted under the rules.

If you receive a challan:

Check the details: Verify the vehicle registration number, offence, date and location.

Verify the vehicle registration number, offence, date and location. Pay a valid challan: Use the official e-Challan portal or the payment method provided.

Use the official e-Challan portal or the payment method provided. Dispute an incorrect challan: Follow the instructions for contesting it within the permitted time.

Follow the instructions for contesting it within the permitted time. Keep proof: Save the payment receipt or acknowledgement of your dispute.

Ignoring challans can create further problems. Under the amended procedure, pending challans can affect access to certain vehicle registration and driving licence services. The exact restriction depends on the applicable rules and the status of the challan, so check the official portal for your case.

You can check and manage your challans through the official Parivahan e-Challan portal .

How to Check Your Traffic Challans and Driving Record

You do not need to wait for a notice to arrive at your home to check whether a challan has been issued. Make it a habit to review your records if you drive frequently or use roads with traffic cameras.

Open the official Parivahan e-Challan portal . Enter the requested details, such as your vehicle registration number or challan number. Review the listed challans and check their status. Pay valid outstanding fines or follow the official process to dispute an incorrect challan. Keep a record of payments and any responses received from the authorities.

A challan search can help you spot outstanding fines, but it should not be treated as a complete legal assessment of whether your licence is at risk. If you receive a disqualification notice, follow the instructions from the licensing authority.

How to Avoid Reaching the Five-Offence Limit

The easiest way to protect your driving record is to avoid the violations that lead to challans in the first place. A few everyday habits can help:

Follow the speed limit, even when the road looks clear.

Stop behind the line at red lights and obey traffic signals.

Wear a helmet on a two-wheeler and make sure the pillion rider wears one too.

Wear your seat belt and ensure passengers use theirs where required.

Keep your phone away while driving.

Park only where permitted and follow lane markings.

Keep your driving licence, registration certificate, insurance and pollution certificate valid where required.

If you receive a challan, check it rather than ignoring it. Pay it if it is valid, or challenge it through the correct process if you believe it is wrong. Clearing the fine does not necessarily erase the offence from the annual count, but dealing with it on time can help you avoid additional problems.

What the 5-Strike Rule Means for Drivers

The 5-strike rule makes repeated traffic violations more serious than simply paying a series of fines. Five or more offences within the calendar year can lead to action against your driving licence, even when the offences involve different types of violations.

That does not mean every driver with five challans will automatically lose their licence. The licensing authority must follow the required process and give the driver an opportunity to be heard before suspension. Check your challans regularly, respond to notices on time and follow traffic rules to avoid reaching that point.