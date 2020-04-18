New Cars and Bikes in India

The Ford Mustang Turns 56; Is The Worlds Best Selling Sports Car

Ford has sold 102,090 units of the Mustang globally in 2019

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Ford Mustang is also America's best-selling sports car for the last 50 years

Highlights

  • Ford Mustang is America's best-selling sports car for the last 50 year
  • Mustang is built at Ford's assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan
  • Mustang is offered with fastback and convertible body types in Europe

The Ford Mustang is a car which absolutely blew us away when it was launched in India. Though underpowered, what the Mustang boasted of was presence and the sheer power under the hood. While it may be new to the Indian market, it's been on sale in the international markets for more that five decades. Yes, the Ford Mustang, today celebrates its 56th birthday. In fact, it can now celebrate two global sales crowns, earning world's best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupe title. Don't forget that the Mustang is also America's best-selling sports car for the last 50 years.

Also Read: Cornonavirus Pandemic: Ford Is Making Medical Gowns Out Of Airbag Material

Ford Mustang

71.62 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Mustang

b90iv9m8

Ford Mustang is Mustang is built at Ford's assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan

Ford has sold 102,090 units of the Mustang globally in 2019. Sales in Germany increased 33 per cent, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50 per cent, and in France, they nearly doubled. In fact in Europe, sales increased by 3 percent earning it the crown of the best-selling sports coupe in the world. Mustang is built at Ford's assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan and at this time there's no estimate as to when the plant will open up.

0 Comments

The Mustang offered in Europe is sold in the fastback and convertible body types with a choice of a 445 bhp churning 5-litre V8 with a 10-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual. There's also the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol on offer with 287 bhp.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Mustang with Immediate Rivals

Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang

Ford Mustang Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
₹ 75 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 81.8 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 84.7 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 47.7 - 51.9 Lakh *
DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 36.8 Lakh *
Lexus LC
Lexus LC
₹ 1.96 Crore *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 2.55 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Hyundai India Collaborates With Air Liquide To Increase Ventilator Production
Hyundai India Collaborates With Air Liquide To Increase Ventilator Production
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities