The Tiguan Is Volkswagen’s Best-Selling Car Globally

We've already told you that Volkswagen has teased the new generation of the Tiguan SUV which is all set be revealed in 2020. We still don't know when that will happen though and we wait for a confirmation from the company about it. The new generation, follows a very successful model line-up. With the Tiguan SUV entering its third generation, the car has already set a record for the company. Volkswagen has sold 6 million units of the car globally and in fact, 9,10,926 units of the car were manufactured in 2019 itself, making it the best-selling car in the Volkswagen brand as also the Group. The Tiguan is on sale in 80 per cent of all countries on earth. It is the most successful SUV on the market in Europe as well. In fact, Volkswagen goes on to state that the Tiguan is one of the three most popular SUVs in the world.

The Tiguan Allspace is only available with the 2-litre TSI petrol engine good enough for 188 bhp

On an average, a brand new Tiguan is rolled off the production line every 35 seconds in one of the company's factories last year. The first-gen model of the car made its world premiere at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show. In 2008, Volkswagen manufactured more than 150,000 units of the Tiguan, which was available with all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive. In 2011, Volkswagen sold 5 lakh Tiguan's worldwide and finally the second generation of the model arrived 5 years later. The new-gen model was based on the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB) for the first time and we saw this model come to India as well in May 2017.

The Tiguan is currently manufactured at four Volkswagen plants globally. The version with a normal wheelbase is manufactured at Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, for the markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. The Kaluga plant, situated 170 kilometres south-west of Moscow, produces the car for the Russian market and for neighbouring Central Asian countries. In Shanghai, Volkswagen manufactures the Tiguan L with a long wheelbase (LWB) for the Chinese market. In the Mexican city of Puebla, the LWB versions of the Tiguan are produced for North and South America and for countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

