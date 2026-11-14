Top 300cc Motorcycles in India (2026) for Vibration-Free Highway Cruising

1. Kawasaki Ninja 300

Price: Rs. 3.34 lakh onwards

Power: 39 BHP | Torque: 26.1 Nm

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains one of the most accessible parallel-twin motorcycles in India. Its 296cc liquid-cooled engine is known for its smooth, rev-happy character, making it a particularly good option for riders who spend considerable time on highways.

The six-speed gearbox and fully-faired design also make it suitable for sustained cruising, with the fairing and windscreen helping reduce wind fatigue. If engine refinement is your biggest priority, the Ninja 300 deserves serious consideration.

2. Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Price: Rs. 3.49 lakh onwards

Power: 38.8 BHP | Torque: 26 Nm

Sharing its 296cc parallel-twin engine with the Ninja 300, the Versys-X 300 offers a different approach to highway touring. Its upright riding position, generous wind protection and long-travel suspension make it better suited to covering long distances in relative comfort.

The motorcycle also gets a 17-litre fuel tank, six-speed gearbox and a comfortable touring-oriented setup. Its parallel-twin engine delivers smooth performance, while the adventure-tourer ergonomics make it a compelling choice for riders who regularly undertake long highway journeys.

3. Honda CB350 Series

Price: Rs. 1.95 lakh onwards

Power: 20.7 BHP | Torque: 30 Nm

The Honda CB350 range, comprising the CB350, CB350C and CB350RS, is a good option for riders who prefer relaxed highway cruising over outright performance.

Its 348.36cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 20.7 BHP and 30 Nm of torque. The long-stroke engine character and strong low-to-mid-range delivery make it well suited to relaxed cruising without requiring frequent gear changes.

The upright riding position, five-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch further add to its everyday usability. While it isn't completely vibration-free at higher engine speeds, its relaxed engine character makes it a more appropriate choice for easy-going highway riding than some sportier single-cylinder alternatives.

4. Triumph Speed 400

Price: Rs. 2.34 lakh onwards

Power: 36.5 BHP | Torque: 32 Nm

The Triumph Speed 400 combines strong performance with a relatively accessible riding experience. Its 349cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 36.5 BHP and 32 Nm of torque, offering a strong mid-range that makes highway overtakes relatively effortless.

The upright riding position, comfortable seat and six-speed gearbox also make it a practical option for longer journeys. While it is a performance-oriented single-cylinder motorcycle, its engine delivers a good balance of performance and everyday usability.

For riders looking for a motorcycle that can handle city commutes as well as weekend highway rides, the Speed 400 makes a strong case for itself.

5. Bajaj Dominar 400

Price: Rs. 2.08 lakh onwards

Power: 40 BHP | Torque: 33.2 Nm

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has always positioned itself as a touring-friendly performance motorcycle, and its latest 350cc iteration continues that approach.

Its 349.13cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 40 BHP and 33.2 Nm of torque. The strong mid-range performance makes it suitable for relaxed highway cruising, while its substantial kerb weight helps it feel planted at higher speeds.

The motorcycle also benefits from a touring-oriented riding character and comfortable ergonomics. Although its single-cylinder engine can transmit some vibrations at higher RPMs, the Dominar remains a compelling option for riders looking for an affordable highway machine with plenty of performance.

If engine refinement is your biggest priority, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Versys-X 300 stand out because of their parallel-twin engines. The Versys-X 300 is particularly appealing for touring, while the Ninja 300 offers a sportier riding experience.

The Honda CB350 series is a great alternative for those who prefer relaxed cruising and a more laid-back riding character. Meanwhile, the Triumph Speed 400 and Bajaj Dominar 400 offer stronger performance and versatility.

Ultimately, no motorcycle in this list is completely vibration-free. But choosing an engine with the right character, comfortable ergonomics and suitable gearing can make a significant difference when spending hours on the highway.