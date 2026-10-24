Top 5 Bikes In India With The Most Comfortable Pillion Seats For Elderly Parents And Family Members
- Honda Unicorn offers a low step-up seat, well-cushioned seat and comfortable suspension
- TVS Ronin, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Honda H’ness offer relaxed riding experiences
- Before you buy, check seat accessibility, grab-rail reach, and suspension comfort
Taking your parents or elderly family members along on a motorcycle ride calls for a little more thought than simply picking a bike you like riding. A seat that feels comfortable for the rider may not offer the same support to the person sitting behind, especially on a bit of a longer ride or roads full of potholes and speed breakers. Getting on and off the bike can also be difficult if the seat is too high or the motorcycle is bulky.
If pillion comfort is the priority, look for a long, well-cushioned seat, an accessible seat height, an easy-to-reach grab rail and suspension that can handle rough roads without sending every bump through the passenger's back. Tall, stepped seats and aggressive riding positions aren't ideal either. With that in mind, here are five motorcycles worth considering for rides with your parents and other family members.
1. Honda Unicorn
Price: Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Honda Unicorn is one of the sensible choices if most of your rides are around town. It has a long, flat, single-piece seat with generous cushioning, giving both the rider and pillion enough room to settle in comfortably. The grab rail is easy to reach, while the neutral footpeg position helps the pillion sit in a comfortable position.
Its suspension is another reason to consider it. The Unicorn deals well with everyday road imperfections, including potholes and uneven patches, helping keep the ride smooth for the person sitting behind. It doesn't try to be sporty, and that's precisely the point here.
2. TVS Ronin
Price: From Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
The TVS Ronin brings a slightly different flavour to the list. It has a refined engine, good low-speed pulling power and comfortable ergonomics, making it an easy motorcycle to live with. Its ride and handling balance also means it doesn't feel out of its depth when the road gets twisty or uneven.
Pillion comfort is one of its strengths, too. The seating position is relaxed, and the overall ride quality works well for both occupants. That makes the Ronin worth considering if you want something with a bit more character than a commuter.
TVS also offers a backrest as an additional accessory. For elderly passengers who prefer some support behind their back, this is worth looking into.
3. Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Price: From Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a familiar, upright riding position and a seat that works well for both rider and pillion. Its accessible seat height also makes getting on and off relatively easier for both the rider and pillion.
The Bullet's ride quality is a big part of its appeal. It feels planted on the road and deals with broken or uneven surfaces in a reassuring manner, which can make a difference when you're carrying a passenger.
There is one important thing to keep in mind, though: the Bullet 350 is a heavy motorcycle. Managing it at low speeds, manoeuvring it in tight spaces or balancing it with a pillion can be demanding. It's worth considering only if you're comfortable handling the extra weight.
4. Honda H’ness CB350
Price: From Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom)
If your parents are particularly sensitive to vibrations and sudden jolts, the Honda H’ness CB350 deserves a place on your shortlist. Its engine has a relaxed character, and the overall riding experience is smooth rather than hurried. That helps when you have a passenger on board and want to avoid a ride that feels tiring or jerky.
The suspension also handles potholes, speed breakers and broken tarmac well, making the H’ness a comfortable option. Its spacious seating and laid-back nature suit riders who prefer to take their time rather than rush from one place to another.
5. Jawa 42 FJ
Price: Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Jawa 42 FJ has a comfortable, upright riding position that works well on longer rides. For riders who enjoy a modern-retro motorcycle, it can be a comfortable option for both occupants.
However, there are a couple of things worth addressing if you're buying it with pillion comfort in mind. A backrest is a recommended addition if you regularly carry an elderly passenger, as it can provide extra support. The rear suspension can also feel stiff in its standard setup, so adjusting the preload to a softer setting may help it absorb bumps better when carrying a pillion.
What Should You Check Before Taking Your Parents For A Ride?
The motorcycle is only part of the equation. Before buying, take your parent along for a test ride, if possible, and pay attention to a few practical details.
Getting on and off: A manageable seat height and an easy step-through movement can make a big difference.
Seat comfort: Check whether the seat is wide and cushioned enough, and whether the pillion has sufficient room without being pushed into an awkward position.
Grab rail and backrest: The passenger should be able to hold on comfortably. A compatible backrest can be useful for those who need additional support.
Suspension: Ride over a familiar stretch of uneven road and ask how the pillion feels. A setup that is comfortable for the rider may feel different to the person behind.
Weight and balance: A heavy motorcycle can be harder to handle with a passenger, especially when moving slowly in traffic.
Protective gear: A properly fitted helmet is essential for the pillion, regardless of how short the journey is.
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