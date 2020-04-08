Top 5 Family Scooters That You Can Buy

We all know how practical and comfortable a scooter can be. They have no gears, are easy to manoeuvre, have storage space under the seat and on the floorboard as well. Above all, they are easy to maintain too and can be ridden by the elderly and women as well. Today, the prospective scooter buyer is spoilt for choice with almost all major two-wheeler manufacturers offering several models in the scooter space. Here is our pick of top five scooters suited for family use.

Honda Activa 6G

(The new Activa 6G is longer by 72 mm, while the wheelbase has been extended by 22 mm)

The BS6 Honda Activa or Honda Activa 6G, as it's called, has been significantly updated, with minor cosmetic upgrades, new features, and an updated fuel-injected engine as well. The engine gets a new silent-start ACG starter motor. It makes 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The new Activa 6G is bigger than the outgoing model it replaces. The wheelbase has been increased, and the seat is longer and the scooter also offers more floor space. As far as features go, the new Activa also gets an engine start-stop switch, a multi-function ignition key with remote seat hatch operation, as well as an external fuel filler lid. There will be two variants on offer. The Honda Activa 6G Standard is priced at ₹ 63,912 while the Activa 6G Deluxe variant is priced at ₹ 65,412 (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Jupiter

(BS6 Compliant TVS Jupiter Classic Launched, Priced At ₹ 67,911)

The TVS Jupiter is the second best-selling scooter after the Activa range and it's not difficult to understand why. TVS has fully loaded the Jupiter with convenient features such as external fuel-filler cap, telescopic suspension, optional disc brake, USB port for charging mobile phones, a pass-switch and also has a claimed fuel efficiency of 62 kmpl. The standard variant is priced at ₹ 61,449 and the ZX model is priced at ₹ 63,449. The top spec Classic variant is priced at ₹ 67,911 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 TVS Jupiter now gets a 109 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is fuel-injected and makes 7.3 bhp at 5,000 rpm, which is drop of just 0.5 bhp. The peak torque output stays the same at 8.4 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Other significant changes include the battery being moved from under the seat to the front apron, which results in the underseat stowage capacity seeing an increase from 17 litres to 21 litres.

Hero Destini 125

(The Hero Destini 125 gets new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo and a new matte grey paint option)

The Hero Destini 125 was launched in early 2019 and was the first 125 cc scooter to be launched by Hero MotoCorp. The biggest USP on the Destini 125 is Hero's patented i3S or the idle start-stop system. Destini is the first ever scooter in India to get a start-stop system. Hero claims a real-world efficiency figure of 51 kmpl and with the i3S system. The VX trim gets a USB charger port and a small LED light for illuminating the underseat storage, which is 19 litres. There are two variants on sale, which are the LX and the DX. The former is priced at ₹ 64,310 and the latter has price of ₹ 66,800 (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated BS6 125 cc single-cylinder engine now gets fuel-injection and Hero's new XSens Technology that now develops 9 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Hero says that the BS6 iteration offers 11 per cent higher efficiency and 10 per cent faster acceleration over the BS4 model.

Suzuki Access 125

(The overall design has been unchanged, as are the dimensions, with subtle changes in the features, including a new LED headlight)

The Suzuki Access 125 is India's highest-selling 125 cc scooter and for a good reason too. People like the Access 125 for the practicality and the comfort it offers. The updated BS6 engine offers 8.6 bhp of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter now gets a smoother throttle feel and the BS6 Access 125 offers better fuel consumption too. Features include a LED headlamp, long and comfortable seat, enlarged footboard, and a best-in-class underseat storage space of 22.3 litres. The BS6 model also gets an external fuel filler cap. Suzuki Access 125 is available in five variants, starting with a steel wheel, drum brake variant, with combined braking system (CBS), which is priced at ₹ 64,800. The drum brake, cast alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 66,800 and the Access 125 drum brake, cast alloy Special Edition variant with matte finish colours and contrast coloured seat is priced at ₹ 68,500. The base disc brake version in cast alloys is priced at ₹ 67,800 while the top-spec, disc-brake and alloy wheel Special Edition is priced at ₹ 69,500. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI

(Yamaha has upgraded all its 110 cc scooters to 125 cc)

In order to meet BS6 compliance, Yamaha decided to upgrade all its 110 cc scooters to 125 cc and the Fascino was a part of this as well. It gets a BS6 125 cc single-cylinder engine which is fuel-injected and it belts out 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha claims a 16 per cent hike in efficiency over the 113 cc model with the scooter returning 58 kmpl. In terms of features, the Fasinco 125 FI gets start-stop tech, optional USB port and 21 litres of underseat storage. It also gets a traffic mode with a speed sensor on the front wheel, enabled to avoid stalling during rush-hour traffic. Even with the BS6 upgrade, the Fascino 125 FI weighs just 99 kg, making it perhaps the lightest 125 cc scooter. The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is priced from ₹ 66,430, going up to ₹ 69,930 (all-prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

