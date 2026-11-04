Top 5 Motorcycles of EICMA 2026: XPulse 450, Himalayan 750, Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 and More

EICMA 2026, or the Milan motorcycle show, has been a showcase of a lot of products from Indian brands, or made-in-India motorcycles, which could be launched in India in the next 12 to 24 months. From the latest adventure bikes to cruisers, supersports and street nakeds, here’s a look at our pick of the top 5 bikes from EICMA 2026.

Hero XPulse 450

First up, is the Hero XPulse 450 – a motorcycle which has been a long time coming, at least till production form that we now get to see at EICMA 2026. The bigger XPulse is Hero’s flagship and comes with a 421 cc, four-valve liquid-cooled engine which is Hero’s most powerful yet. It makes around 46 bhp at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, and gets a 6-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch and long travel suspension – 225 mm of it, along with full adjustability.

It also boasts of a big TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. There’s also four ride modes, traction control, cruise control and cross-spoke tubeless wheels. But it will be a while before the XPulse 450 makes it to India. It will be launched in global markets, and by the time it’s launched in India, it will possibly be the second half of next year.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 450 Unveiled at EICMA 2026

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

The one adventure bike which will be launched very soon in India is the biggest Himalayan yet from Royal Enfield. And it’s also Royal Enfield’s flagship model – the new Himalaya 750. Fully adjustable suspension, 5 ride modes, along with cruise control as well as cornering ABS and traction control, powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit, as well as a standard tyre pressure monitoring system. The Himalayan 750 is still a heavy bike with its kerb weight of 224 kg, but still, it’s going to be of massive interest to many and prices will be announced later in November at Royal Enfield’s MotoVerse festival.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440

The Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is the second model to come out of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. Made in India, and based on the Harley-Davidson X440, the Sprint 440 takes a completely different design approach and looks more like a traditional Harley-Davidson cruiser, compared to the X440.

The Sprint 440 is made in India, but it’s designed at Harley’s headquarters in Milwaukee. It will be offered in global markets first, before it comes to India, and it will be Harley-Davidson’s most accessible model globally. Once launched in India, the Sprint 440 could generate a lot of interest in a single-cylinder cruiser with authentic Harley-Davidson styling.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Showcased at EICMA 2026

BMW F 450 RR

The BMW F 450 RR is the fully-faired supersport version based on the made-in-India BMW F 450 GS. While the design of the face, particularly of the stacked headlight is a bit polarising, the 421 cc parallel-twin engine with 47 bhp and 43 Nm paired with a kerb weight of 177 kg should make the F 450 RR an interesting sportbike in the mid-size segment. With the F 450 RR likely to go on sale in India soon, possibly by late 2026 or early 2027, this will an interesting option for those looking for an accessible sportbike with the BMW badge.

Also Read: BMW F 450 RR Unveiled

TVS Apache RTR 125 LC

TVS has showcased the brand's sportiest 125 cc motorcycle yet at the EICMA 2026. The TVS Apache RTR 125 LC is billed as an overseas model for now, and features a four-valve, liquid-cooled which should rev high considering its max power of 14.7 bhp is achieved at 9,000 rpm. It looks sharp, sporty, muscular and definitely premium compared to other 125 cc products available in the market right now. For now, it’s still an overseas product, but if there’s enough interest, TVS could end up launching the RTR 125 LC in India as well. Considering the features and kit it comes with it will be positioned above your typical 125 cc commuters.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 125 LC Unveiled at EICMA 2026