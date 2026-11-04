Top 5 Motorcycles of EICMA 2026: XPulse 450, Himalayan 750, Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 and More
- Five bikes of EICMA 2026 which will be of considerable interest to the Indian rider
- Hero XPulse 450, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 hog the limelight in the ADV segment
- Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 showcased; TVS Apache RTR 125 LC promises premium performance
EICMA 2026, or the Milan motorcycle show, has been a showcase of a lot of products from Indian brands, or made-in-India motorcycles, which could be launched in India in the next 12 to 24 months. From the latest adventure bikes to cruisers, supersports and street nakeds, here’s a look at our pick of the top 5 bikes from EICMA 2026.
Hero XPulse 450
First up, is the Hero XPulse 450 – a motorcycle which has been a long time coming, at least till production form that we now get to see at EICMA 2026. The bigger XPulse is Hero’s flagship and comes with a 421 cc, four-valve liquid-cooled engine which is Hero’s most powerful yet. It makes around 46 bhp at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, and gets a 6-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch and long travel suspension – 225 mm of it, along with full adjustability.
It also boasts of a big TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. There’s also four ride modes, traction control, cruise control and cross-spoke tubeless wheels. But it will be a while before the XPulse 450 makes it to India. It will be launched in global markets, and by the time it’s launched in India, it will possibly be the second half of next year.
Also Read: Hero XPulse 450 Unveiled at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
The one adventure bike which will be launched very soon in India is the biggest Himalayan yet from Royal Enfield. And it’s also Royal Enfield’s flagship model – the new Himalaya 750. Fully adjustable suspension, 5 ride modes, along with cruise control as well as cornering ABS and traction control, powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit, as well as a standard tyre pressure monitoring system. The Himalayan 750 is still a heavy bike with its kerb weight of 224 kg, but still, it’s going to be of massive interest to many and prices will be announced later in November at Royal Enfield’s MotoVerse festival.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed
Harley-Davidson Sprint 440
The Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is the second model to come out of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. Made in India, and based on the Harley-Davidson X440, the Sprint 440 takes a completely different design approach and looks more like a traditional Harley-Davidson cruiser, compared to the X440.
The Sprint 440 is made in India, but it’s designed at Harley’s headquarters in Milwaukee. It will be offered in global markets first, before it comes to India, and it will be Harley-Davidson’s most accessible model globally. Once launched in India, the Sprint 440 could generate a lot of interest in a single-cylinder cruiser with authentic Harley-Davidson styling.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Showcased at EICMA 2026
BMW F 450 RR
The BMW F 450 RR is the fully-faired supersport version based on the made-in-India BMW F 450 GS. While the design of the face, particularly of the stacked headlight is a bit polarising, the 421 cc parallel-twin engine with 47 bhp and 43 Nm paired with a kerb weight of 177 kg should make the F 450 RR an interesting sportbike in the mid-size segment. With the F 450 RR likely to go on sale in India soon, possibly by late 2026 or early 2027, this will an interesting option for those looking for an accessible sportbike with the BMW badge.
Also Read: BMW F 450 RR Unveiled
TVS Apache RTR 125 LC
TVS has showcased the brand's sportiest 125 cc motorcycle yet at the EICMA 2026. The TVS Apache RTR 125 LC is billed as an overseas model for now, and features a four-valve, liquid-cooled which should rev high considering its max power of 14.7 bhp is achieved at 9,000 rpm. It looks sharp, sporty, muscular and definitely premium compared to other 125 cc products available in the market right now. For now, it’s still an overseas product, but if there’s enough interest, TVS could end up launching the RTR 125 LC in India as well. Considering the features and kit it comes with it will be positioned above your typical 125 cc commuters.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 125 LC Unveiled at EICMA 2026
Latest Cars
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Italjet To Be Launched in India With Three Dragster Scooter ModelsItalian scooter brand Italjet will be launched in India in December introducing the Dragster 300, Dragster 459 and Dragster 700 through multi-brand venture Motohaus.3 mins read
- Carandbike Team | Nov 4, 2026BSA Bantam Scrambler 350, Bobber 350 Unveiled At EICMA 2026BSA has expanded its Bantam range with two new 334cc motorcycles.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 4, 2026EICMA 2026: Ducati Unveils New Panigale V4 SP And DesertX RallyThe brand reveals five new models, including the Panigale V4 SP, Panigale V2 SP, and the DesertX Rally motorcycle.3 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Nov 4, 2026Top 5 Motorcycles of EICMA 2026: XPulse 450, Himalayan 750, Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 and MoreThere have been a lot of interesting motorcycles showcased at the Milan motorcycle show, or EICMA in 2026. Here is our pick of the top 5 motorcycles which are likely to be introduced in India.5 mins read
- VinFast MPV 7 Prices Slashed By Rs 4.1 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 20.39 LakhVinFast’s electric MPV is still offered in a single, fully loaded trim.2 mins read
- EICMA 2026: 207 Bhp CFMoto V4SR-RR Superbike UnveiledCFMoto's new V4SR-RR is its most technically advanced sportsbike yet.2 mins read