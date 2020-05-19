Top 5 Sedans To Look Out For Post Lockdown

Carmakers have had to put many a launches on hold because of the lockdown and as the restrictions have started lifting, there's hope that the company's will start lining up new cars for the market. While some model launches have been pushed to the next year, some are still expected to go on sale soon after the lockdown is lifted. Here is a list of sedans that are expected to launch in India very soon.

Honda City

The new Honda City is a huge departure in terms of design.

The fifth-generation Honda City would have already gone on sale in April this year but for the lockdown. The car is a major departure over its predecessor in terms of styling where smooth body panels are sculpted with sharp creases. In terms of dimensions, the new it is 109 mm longer at 4549 mm, 53 mm wider at 1,748 mm, and 6 mm shorter at 1,489 mm than its predecessor while retains the same wheelbase at 2600 mm. The cabin has been completely revamped as well and now has a very minimalistic design where most of the switches have been replaced with touch sensitive controls and it gets a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Honda Connect. Under the hood it will get a new 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol motor churning out 119 bhp at and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT automatic will be optional.

Skoda Superb Facelift

The Skoda Superb Facelift gets a revised styling upfront.

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift has already started arriving at dealerships and Skoda India has already started accepting bookings online for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The Skoda Superb facelift is the company's flagship sedan, and the facelifted model gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, and more features. Upfront, there are new Matrix LED headlamps with a fresh design, larger twin-multi-slat butterfly grille, and revised front bumpers. While the profile does look largely similar, it gets new 17-inch five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, new ORVMs, and at the rear there are revised LED taillamps and bumper. The rear section now also features the Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the logo.

Skoda Rapid 1.0

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is paired with a six-speed manual and AT

Skoda India has even started accepting booking for the 2020 Rapid for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI, is simply a variant addition and will be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo TSI engine that makes about 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. In terms of looks, the car will remain identical to its predecessor and is likely to be based on the top-end Style variant of the existing Rapid, offering features like - 16-inch Clubber alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), rear diffuser, and trunk spoiler among others.

Hyundai Elantra 1.5

The BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel is expected to be offered in two variants - SX MT and SX(O) AT

Hyundai India has already listed the 1.5 Elantra BS6 diesel on its website but is yet to announce the prices. The BS6 Elantra diesel is expected to be offered in two variants - SX MT and SX(O) AT and gets a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit that puts out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a six-speed automatic transmission will be optional.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz India has started accepting bookings for the A-Class Limousine.

The Mercedes-Benz India also has already started accepting bookings for the A-Class Limousine for an amount of ₹ 2 lakh and it is expected to be company's next launch in our market. The A-Class Limousine will be available in three iterations- petrol, diesel and an AMG. Under the hood, there will be BS6 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines on offer. The car will also get the MBUX multimedia system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - with artificial intelligence features. The system comes with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.