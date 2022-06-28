Top 5 Used Compact SUVs

Sports Utility Vehicles or SUVs are what most car buyers in India are looking for right now. And they come in all shapes and sizes, right from micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch to full-size models like the Toyota Fortuner. Of course, the list will grow much longer if we include the luxury segment as well. So, which one is right for you? If you are someone who spends 70 per cent of their time driving in the city and 30 per cent on highways, then a compact SUV might just be right for you. And if you are looking for one in the used car space, here are 5 options that we think you should consider.



Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta was the one that popularised the compact SUV segment in India. First launched in 2015, we have seen two generations of the Creta in the country, so yes, you will get a lot of options in the used car market. Since, the SUV's launch, Hyundai has been offering the Creta in both petrol and diesel engine option, in both manual automatic choices. The Creta comes with some premium features like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, and a sunroof, just to name a few. Depending on the variant and model year you choose, you can get a used Creta for Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos was the first car to be launched by the Korean carmaker in India, and it certainly became an instant success. Purely because the car offered bold styling, a host of premium features, and smart tech, at an attractive price. Plus, Kia had equipped the compact SUV with an array of capable engines. It's been around 3 years since the Seltos was launched in India, so yes, you can now get a good number of options in the used market as well. In addition to smart features like LED headlamps, DRLs, alloy wheels, infotainment system, ventilated seats, and sunroof, the Seltos also comes with the option of connected car tech. So, depending upon the model you choose you can get a Seltos for anywhere between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh.

Renault Duster

Yet another capable option, the Renault Duster was the model that started the trend for compact SUVs in India. While Renault recently discontinued the model in India, Duster has been present in the country since 2012 and over the years we have seen both petrol and diesel iterations of the SUV, including an AWD option. The Duster offered great driving dynamics and was offered in a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While mostly you'll find a manual version of the SUV in the used car space, Renault did have AMT and CVT automatic options in the past. Depending upon the variant or model year you choose, you can get a decent Renault Duster for anywhere between Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kick was in a way a more modern counterpart of the Duster. In fact, it was based on the same platform and was a replacement for the Nissan Terrano. However, Nissan equipped the SUV with a host of modern features and techs like projector headlamps, a smart interior, a decent touchscreen infotainment system, and even a 360-degree camera, which at that time of its launch was a segment-first feature. The Kicks also shared its engines with the duster, equipped with the petrol, turbo petrol and diesel engines with the same manual, AMT and CVT automatic transmission options. So, if the Kicks is something that might suit your requirements, then you can find a decent one for anywhere between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh.

Jeep Compass

Yes, the Jeep Compass would ideally be a mid-size SUV. However, when the carmaker first launched it back in 2017, the Compass was offered at an attractive starting price of Rs. 14.95 lakh, which meant the Compass completed in both the compact and mid-size SUV segment. After it recently received a mid-life facelift, the SUV is now a bit on the pricier side, however, you can still get a 4- or 5-year-old Compass for a decent price in the used car market. The Compass came with a pair of capable petrol and diesel engine the latter was a real hoot to drive. It also remained true to Jeep's off-road prowess. So, if you are looking for a used Jeep Compass, depending on the variant and model year you are looking for, you will find one for anywhere between Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh.