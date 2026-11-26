Paddle shifters were once largely associated with expensive performance cars, but they have gradually made their way into more affordable cars in India. Today, you don't necessarily need to spend a fortune to get the convenience of an automatic gearbox with the option of changing gears using paddles behind the steering wheel.

For those who enjoy having a little more control over their drive, paddle shifters can make an automatic car more engaging. It lets you shift gears without taking your hands off the steering wheel.

There are now several options under Rs 15 lakh across different body styles, including compact SUVs and sedans. Some offer paddle shifters in relatively affordable variants, while others reserve the feature for higher trims. Here's a closer look some of the best cars that bring paddle shifters within this price bracket.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is among the more affordable options on this list. Paddle shifters are available on the HX 6, HX 8 and HX 10 variants, with prices starting at Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Power comes from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue offers paddle shifters on the HX 5, HX 6, HX 8 and HX 10 variants, with prices starting at Rs 10.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is available with three engine options, although the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel versions are the ones offered with paddle shifters.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze stands out for offering paddle shifters from its entry-level variant. That's because the CVT automatic gearbox is available across the entire variant range. Prices for the Amaze start at Rs 7.65 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable car on this list to offer the feature. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon gets paddle shifters from the Smart Plus variant, which sits one step above the entry-level trim. Prices start at Rs 8.22 lakh (ex-showroom).The Nexon is offered with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the diesel develops 113 bhp and 260 Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun

For those looking at a more powerful petrol subcompact SUV, the Volkswagen Taigun makes the list. Paddle shifters are offered from the Highline 1.0 TSI AT variant, which sits one above the base variant. Prices for this version start at Rs 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Taigun gets two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the larger 1.5-litre TSI makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

Honda City

The Honda City is the only compact sedan on this list, with paddle shifters available from the V variant, which sits one above the base trim. Prices start at Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The standard City is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers can also consider the City e:HEV strong hybrid, which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a self-charging hybrid system. Its combined output stands at 125 bhp and 253 Nm, with power sent through an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

Which one should you consider?

The Honda Amaze makes a strong case if getting paddle shifters at the lowest possible price is the priority, since the feature is available right from its base variant. The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Exter offer more affordable entry points into the SUV and crossover space, while the Venue gives buyers a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains.

The Volkswagen Taigun is worth considering if a turbo-petrol engine is higher on the priority list, while the Honda City caters to those who would rather have a compact sedan. The City e:HEV, meanwhile, adds a strong-hybrid option to the mix.