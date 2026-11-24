When buying a car, it pays to think beyond the showroom price. A model with strong resale value can make ownership more affordable when it’s time to upgrade. In India, demand for used cars is shaped by practical concerns: reliability, fuel economy, service access, running costs and how easily a car suits different families and driving conditions.

A 2026 study, based on real-world used-car transactions, found that the average car loses about 41% of its value after five years. Some models fare better, thanks to consistent demand and a strong reputation among second-hand buyers.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova’s reputation for durability, space and long-distance comfort makes it a popular choice for families and fleet operators. That broad demand helps support its used prices. Buyers should still check service records and usage carefully, since many examples have covered high kilometres.

Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner has a strong following among buyers who want a large, capable SUV with a commanding road presence. Its appeal and reputation for toughness help it retain value, though its high purchase and maintenance costs mean resale strength isn’t the same as low-cost ownership.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift is a practical hatchback with wide appeal, good fuel economy and access to Maruti Suzuki’s extensive service network. Its relatively accessible price also gives it a large pool of potential used-car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and WagonR

These models serve different needs, but both benefit from strong brand recognition and everyday practicality. The Baleno offers a roomy premium-hatchback format, while the WagonR’s tall design and easy-to-drive nature appeal to city users and families.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta remains a popular choice for buyers seeking a feature-rich compact SUV. Its familiar name, broad appeal and strong presence in the used-car market help it stay in demand after several years.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

As a compact SUV with a trusted badge and relatively straightforward ownership proposition, the Brezza attracts buyers who want a higher seating position without moving into a larger, more expensive vehicle.

Resale value varies by city, fuel type, transmission, trim and condition. Local regulations can also affect demand, particularly for older diesel cars. Mileage, accident history, a complete service record and the actual purchase price all influence what an individual car will fetch.

To protect resale value, keep up with scheduled servicing, retain invoices, avoid major unapproved modifications and keep the car in good condition. Before buying, compare used listings and trade-in estimates in your area. A strong resale record is useful, but the best choice is the car that fits your needs and budget today.