Top Scooters For Riding Enthusiasts

The resurgence of scooters in India started with the Honda Activa, way back in 2001. And since then, we have come a fair way ahead in terms of scooter offerings. Sure, the market hasn't matured quite yet for high capacity moto-scooters but we are getting there, at least in terms of design. The first ever 'performance' scooter to be launched in India was the Kinetic Blaze. But that was a long time ago. Our story tells you about the top scooters to buy if you like a bit of fun to go with your daily commute. Here's our pick!

Aprilia SR 160

The Aprilia SR 160 replaced the SR 150 last year. It now gets a 160 cc single-cylinder engine that is now fuel-injected in order to meet stringent BS6 emission norms. The prices for the BS6 Aprilia SR 160 start at ₹ 1.04 lakh for the SR 160 and go up to ₹ 1.14 lakh for the SR 160 Carbon variant. While we haven't ridden the Aprilia SR 160, we have spent considerable time with the SR 150 and if it is anything to go by, then the AR 160 will not disappoint you in terms of fun! It gets a 160 cc 3-valve engine which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. The scooter does look good and offers a bucketful of performance but it is short in terms of features, even with a price point of over ₹ 1 lakh.

TVS NTorq 125

(The TVS NTorq 125 gets a new LED headlamp along with a new DRL)

The TVS NTorq125 may not be a 150 cc scooter but it is no less fun to ride! Its 125 cc engine makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm and the peak torque output is 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter is light, agile and zippy. It is incredibly easy to manoeuvre this scooter in traffic. Plus, if ridden hard, the scooter can do triple digit speeds. With the new headlamp, the scooter looks good and has a good presence as well. The drum brake version of the NTorq 125 is ₹ 65,975 and the disc brake version is priced at ₹ 69,975. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is priced at ₹ 69,975 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The NTorq's biggest draw is its 'Smart Connect' system, which allows the rider to use the TVS NTorq app and connect his/her smartphone to the scooter. This allows you to get access to all sorts of information such as call alerts, SMS alerts, navigation assist and also access to three trip meters, lap timer, 0-60 kmph timer, navigation assist, service reminder and the list goes on. So yes, when you have a 0-160 kmph timer on your scooter, you know you can have some fun with it!

Suzuki Burgman Street

(Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6)

The Suzuki Burgman Street's biggest USP is the way it looks. It is the first ever 125 cc maxi-scooter in India and the first since the Kinetic Blaze was launched eons ago. The TVS NTorq and the Suzuki Burgman Street are more or less evenly matched when it comes to engine specifications. The Ntorq makes 0.72 bhp and 0.3 Nm more than the Burgman Street. The Suzuki scooter makes 8.58 bhp at 7,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The interesting thing to note here is that the NTorq is 8 kg heavier than the Burgman Street. The Burgman Street 125 may appear to be bulky, but it is nimble and can filter through traffic in a very agile manner. For an enthusiast, this scooter definitely fits the bill.

Special Mentions

Honda Forza 300

(The Honda Forza 300 scooter will be officially launched in India in the upcoming financial year)

The Honda Forza 300 is the first maxi-scooter from Honda in India. While it may not have been officially launched in India, but Honda has already delivered four units of the scooter to customers. The company says it will officially launch the scooter in India in FY21. And we are so excited to ride the scooter too. The Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled engine. The fuel-injected SOHC motor is a four-valve four-stroke unit that is tuned to churn out 24.8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 27.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The Forza 300 comes with CVT automatic transmission with an automatic centrifugal clutch and a V-Belt. It also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. This means the Forza 300 should be on your shopping list too, in case you want to get a peppy scooter.

Also Read: Honda Delivers First Four Units of Forza 300 Maxi-Scooter

Aprilia SXR 160

(Piaggio India CEO & MD Diego Graffi with the Aprilia SXR 160 at Auto Expo 2020)

One of the two-wheeler highlights at the 2020 Auto Expo was the Aprilia SXR 160. The Aprilia SXR 160 is a new moto-scooter with an interesting 'CrossMax' and it will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2020. The Aprilia team spent two years in designing and developing the SXR moto-scooter in Italy and it has been made especially for the Indian market. Aprilia hopes to launch a new category of scooters in the coming years. The bookings for the Aprilia SXR 160 will begin in August 2020. It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Buyers can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Showcased; Launch In Q3 2020

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.