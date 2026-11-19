Ever wondered why some affordable cars use torsion beam suspension while more expensive SUVs get a multi-link setup? It is not just about the price of the vehicle. Both systems are designed to keep the tyres in contact with the road, but they do it differently.

You will find torsion beam suspension in popular cars such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta. Multi-link suspension, on the other hand, is used in SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Compass. Let's understand how these two setups work and what the difference means when you are actually driving.

What Is Torsion Beam Suspension?

A torsion beam suspension is a semi-independent rear suspension system. It uses two trailing arms connected by a crossbeam that runs across the vehicle. The trailing arms hold the rear wheels, while the beam can twist slightly when the wheels move over uneven surfaces.

In simple terms, both rear wheels are connected through the same structure. If one wheel goes over a pothole, the beam can transfer some of that movement to the other side.

This does not mean both wheels always move together. The beam allows some independent movement, but not as freely as a multi-link setup.

Advantages of Torsion Beam Suspension

1. Simple and lightweight design

A torsion beam uses fewer components than a multi-link system. This makes it lighter, easier to manufacture and generally more affordable for carmakers.

2. Takes up less space

The compact design leaves more room around the rear axle. This gives manufacturers greater flexibility when designing the boot, fuel tank and rear cabin area.

3. Easier to maintain

There are fewer suspension arms, joints and bushes to worry about. This can make the setup simpler and less expensive to maintain over time, although the condition of its bushes, springs and shock absorbers still needs attention.

Disadvantages of Torsion Beam Suspension

The main limitation is that the two rear wheels are connected. When one wheel hits a sharp bump, some of that movement can affect the other wheel.

This can make it harder to keep both rear tyres in the ideal position on uneven roads, particularly during fast cornering. It also gives engineers less freedom to fine-tune each wheel's movement.

That said, a torsion beam is not automatically uncomfortable. A well-tuned setup can handle everyday potholes and rough city roads very well.

What Is Multi-Link Suspension?

A multi-link suspension is an independent suspension system that uses several separate arms to connect each wheel to the vehicle's body or subframe.

Unlike a torsion beam, there is no single crossbeam connecting the two rear wheels. Each wheel can move more independently when it goes over a pothole, bump or uneven patch of road.

The main advantage is control. Engineers have more freedom to manage how each wheel moves, which helps them balance ride comfort, grip and handling.

Advantages of Multi-Link Suspension

1. Better control over uneven roads

Since each rear wheel can move more independently, a bump on one side has less direct effect on the other. This can help the vehicle stay more settled when driving over uneven surfaces.

2. Better handling and road grip

Multi-link suspension gives engineers greater control over wheel movement and alignment. This helps keep the tyres in better contact with the road during cornering and over rough patches.

The result can be better stability and more predictable handling, particularly at higher speeds.

3. More scope for suspension tuning

Each link has a specific job, allowing engineers to fine-tune the wheel's movement. They can adjust how the suspension behaves during braking, acceleration and cornering.

This makes multi-link suspension useful in vehicles where ride comfort and handling are important priorities.

Disadvantages of Multi-Link Suspension

The biggest drawback is its complexity. It uses more suspension arms, joints and rubber bushes, which add weight and manufacturing costs.

There are also more components that may need inspection or replacement as the vehicle gets older. Repairs can cost more than those of a simpler torsion beam setup.

The system can also take up more space around the rear axle, depending on how it is designed and packaged.

Torsion Beam vs Multi-Link Suspension: Key Differences

The table below shows how the two rear suspension systems compare in terms of design, comfort, handling, cost and maintenance.

Parameter Torsion Beam Suspension Multi-Link Suspension Design Two trailing arms connected by a crossbeam Multiple separate arms for each wheel Wheel movement Semi-independent Independent Ride comfort Depends heavily on suspension tuning Greater scope to absorb uneven road inputs Handling Suitable for everyday driving Better scope for precise wheel control Road grip Limited adjustment of wheel movement More control over tyre contact with the road Weight Generally lighter Generally heavier Space required Compact design Usually needs more space Manufacturing cost Lower Higher Maintenance Fewer components More arms, joints and bushes to inspect

Torsion Beam vs Multi-Link: Which Is Better for Indian Roads?

Indian roads can be unpredictable. You may drive over smooth highways one day and deal with potholes, broken patches and uneven roads the next. So, which suspension system handles these conditions better?

A multi-link setup has an advantage when it comes to keeping the rear wheels settled over uneven surfaces. Since each wheel can move more independently, the vehicle can feel more composed when one side crosses a pothole or bump.

It can also offer better control during fast cornering and highway driving. This is useful in larger SUVs that need to balance ride comfort with stability.

However, a torsion beam is more than capable of handling regular Indian driving conditions. Cars such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta use this setup. Their suspension tuning, springs, shock absorbers and tyres play a major role in how comfortable they feel.

A multi-link suspension does not guarantee a better ride either. A poorly tuned multi-link setup can feel less comfortable than a well-engineered torsion beam. The overall suspension setup matters more than the name of the technology.

Which Cars in India Use Torsion Beam and Multi-Link Suspension?

Here are some examples of cars and SUVs sold in India that use these rear suspension systems.

Torsion Beam Suspension Multi-Link Suspension Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 7XO Maruti Suzuki Baleno Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Swift Force Gurkha Tata Altroz Tata Harrier.ev

Suspension specifications can vary by model and variant. Check the manufacturer's specifications before making a purchase.

Should You Choose Torsion Beam or Multi-Link Suspension?

If you are buying a hatchback or compact SUV mainly for city driving, a torsion beam suspension is perfectly adequate. It is simple, takes up less space and can offer a comfortable ride when properly tuned. There is no need to spend more just to get a multi-link setup.

A multi-link suspension makes more sense if you prioritise ride comfort, high-speed stability and handling, particularly in larger SUVs or vehicles that regularly travel on highways and uneven roads.

Before choosing, take the car for a test drive. Try it over a few speed breakers, rough patches and uneven roads. Pay attention to how the rear passengers feel, how the vehicle settles after a bump and whether it remains stable at highway speeds.

Ultimately, multi-link suspension offers greater engineering flexibility, but that does not make every car with it better. A well-tuned torsion beam can be a better everyday setup than a poorly tuned multi-link suspension.