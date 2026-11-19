Torsion Beam Vs Multi-Link Suspension: What's The Difference?
Ever wondered why some affordable cars use torsion beam suspension while more expensive SUVs get a multi-link setup? It is not just about the price of the vehicle. Both systems are designed to keep the tyres in contact with the road, but they do it differently.
You will find torsion beam suspension in popular cars such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta. Multi-link suspension, on the other hand, is used in SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Compass. Let's understand how these two setups work and what the difference means when you are actually driving.
What Is Torsion Beam Suspension?
A torsion beam suspension is a semi-independent rear suspension system. It uses two trailing arms connected by a crossbeam that runs across the vehicle. The trailing arms hold the rear wheels, while the beam can twist slightly when the wheels move over uneven surfaces.
In simple terms, both rear wheels are connected through the same structure. If one wheel goes over a pothole, the beam can transfer some of that movement to the other side.
This does not mean both wheels always move together. The beam allows some independent movement, but not as freely as a multi-link setup.
Advantages of Torsion Beam Suspension
1. Simple and lightweight design
A torsion beam uses fewer components than a multi-link system. This makes it lighter, easier to manufacture and generally more affordable for carmakers.
2. Takes up less space
The compact design leaves more room around the rear axle. This gives manufacturers greater flexibility when designing the boot, fuel tank and rear cabin area.
3. Easier to maintain
There are fewer suspension arms, joints and bushes to worry about. This can make the setup simpler and less expensive to maintain over time, although the condition of its bushes, springs and shock absorbers still needs attention.
Disadvantages of Torsion Beam Suspension
The main limitation is that the two rear wheels are connected. When one wheel hits a sharp bump, some of that movement can affect the other wheel.
This can make it harder to keep both rear tyres in the ideal position on uneven roads, particularly during fast cornering. It also gives engineers less freedom to fine-tune each wheel's movement.
That said, a torsion beam is not automatically uncomfortable. A well-tuned setup can handle everyday potholes and rough city roads very well.
What Is Multi-Link Suspension?
A multi-link suspension is an independent suspension system that uses several separate arms to connect each wheel to the vehicle's body or subframe.
Unlike a torsion beam, there is no single crossbeam connecting the two rear wheels. Each wheel can move more independently when it goes over a pothole, bump or uneven patch of road.
The main advantage is control. Engineers have more freedom to manage how each wheel moves, which helps them balance ride comfort, grip and handling.
Advantages of Multi-Link Suspension
1. Better control over uneven roads
Since each rear wheel can move more independently, a bump on one side has less direct effect on the other. This can help the vehicle stay more settled when driving over uneven surfaces.
2. Better handling and road grip
Multi-link suspension gives engineers greater control over wheel movement and alignment. This helps keep the tyres in better contact with the road during cornering and over rough patches.
The result can be better stability and more predictable handling, particularly at higher speeds.
3. More scope for suspension tuning
Each link has a specific job, allowing engineers to fine-tune the wheel's movement. They can adjust how the suspension behaves during braking, acceleration and cornering.
This makes multi-link suspension useful in vehicles where ride comfort and handling are important priorities.
Disadvantages of Multi-Link Suspension
The biggest drawback is its complexity. It uses more suspension arms, joints and rubber bushes, which add weight and manufacturing costs.
There are also more components that may need inspection or replacement as the vehicle gets older. Repairs can cost more than those of a simpler torsion beam setup.
The system can also take up more space around the rear axle, depending on how it is designed and packaged.
Torsion Beam vs Multi-Link Suspension: Key Differences
The table below shows how the two rear suspension systems compare in terms of design, comfort, handling, cost and maintenance.
|Parameter
|Torsion Beam Suspension
|Multi-Link Suspension
|Design
|Two trailing arms connected by a crossbeam
|Multiple separate arms for each wheel
|Wheel movement
|Semi-independent
|Independent
|Ride comfort
|Depends heavily on suspension tuning
|Greater scope to absorb uneven road inputs
|Handling
|Suitable for everyday driving
|Better scope for precise wheel control
|Road grip
|Limited adjustment of wheel movement
|More control over tyre contact with the road
|Weight
|Generally lighter
|Generally heavier
|Space required
|Compact design
|Usually needs more space
|Manufacturing cost
|Lower
|Higher
|Maintenance
|Fewer components
|More arms, joints and bushes to inspect
Torsion Beam vs Multi-Link: Which Is Better for Indian Roads?
Indian roads can be unpredictable. You may drive over smooth highways one day and deal with potholes, broken patches and uneven roads the next. So, which suspension system handles these conditions better?
A multi-link setup has an advantage when it comes to keeping the rear wheels settled over uneven surfaces. Since each wheel can move more independently, the vehicle can feel more composed when one side crosses a pothole or bump.
It can also offer better control during fast cornering and highway driving. This is useful in larger SUVs that need to balance ride comfort with stability.
However, a torsion beam is more than capable of handling regular Indian driving conditions. Cars such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta use this setup. Their suspension tuning, springs, shock absorbers and tyres play a major role in how comfortable they feel.
A multi-link suspension does not guarantee a better ride either. A poorly tuned multi-link setup can feel less comfortable than a well-engineered torsion beam. The overall suspension setup matters more than the name of the technology.
Which Cars in India Use Torsion Beam and Multi-Link Suspension?
Here are some examples of cars and SUVs sold in India that use these rear suspension systems.
|Torsion Beam Suspension
|Multi-Link Suspension
|Tata Nexon
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Jeep Compass
|Hyundai Creta
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Force Gurkha
|Tata Altroz
|Tata Harrier.ev
Suspension specifications can vary by model and variant. Check the manufacturer's specifications before making a purchase.
Should You Choose Torsion Beam or Multi-Link Suspension?
If you are buying a hatchback or compact SUV mainly for city driving, a torsion beam suspension is perfectly adequate. It is simple, takes up less space and can offer a comfortable ride when properly tuned. There is no need to spend more just to get a multi-link setup.
A multi-link suspension makes more sense if you prioritise ride comfort, high-speed stability and handling, particularly in larger SUVs or vehicles that regularly travel on highways and uneven roads.
Before choosing, take the car for a test drive. Try it over a few speed breakers, rough patches and uneven roads. Pay attention to how the rear passengers feel, how the vehicle settles after a bump and whether it remains stable at highway speeds.
Ultimately, multi-link suspension offers greater engineering flexibility, but that does not make every car with it better. A well-tuned torsion beam can be a better everyday setup than a poorly tuned multi-link suspension.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Nov 19, 2026New Temerario Spyder Is Lamborghini’s First Retractable Hard-Top ConvertibleUnlike many contemporary hard-top convertibles, the Temerario Spyder stows its roof vertically behind the seats rather than horizontally.1 min read
- Denza Bao 5 Tows Boeing 747 Aircraft On Two WheelsDenza's Bao 5 SUV has pulled a 180-tonne Boeing 747 from its standard plug-in hybrid powertrain.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 19, 2026MoRTH Revises PUC Rules: Three-Month Validity For BS-III & Older Vehicles, Six Months For BS-IVFor BS-VI non-transport vehicles, PUC will be valid for three years for vehicles up to six years old & one year for vehicles up to 10 years old.2 mins read
- GTA 6 In India: Scorpio-Ns, Thar ROXXs, Traffic Jams And MoreImagine Jason and Lucia trying to outrun the police when a wedding procession brings the entire road to a standstill.1 min read
- BMW R 12 G/S Launched In India At Rs 25.40 LakhThe R 12 G/S takes inspiration from the R 80 G/S from the 1980s.2 mins read
- Torsion Beam Vs Multi-Link Suspension: What's The Difference?Torsion beam suspension is simpler, lighter and more affordable, while multi-link suspension gives each rear wheel more freedom to move. But which one offers better comfort and handling on Indian roads?1 min read