Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Relaunched; Prices Start At Rs 36.51 Lakh

Toyota India has relaunched the Fortuner Leader Edition ahead of the 2026 festive season with prices starting from Rs 36.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Leader Edition was previously launched in 2025 and remained on sale for a limited period before sales were quietly stopped.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Price 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT Rs 36.51 lakh 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT Rs 38.72 lakh

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Cosmetically, the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition gets the same cosmetic tweaks as last year’s model, including a mesh-finished grille paired with a black-finished roof and wheels. The Leader Edition also gets some additional chrome garnish compared to the standard Fortuner. As for colour options, the Leader Edition is offered in Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.



Inside, the changes to the cabin are similar to the 2025 Leader Edition, with maroon leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring, and auto-folding wing mirrors.



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On the powertrain front, the Fortuner Leader Edition is available with the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The special edition SUV is offered only in two-wheel-drive guise.