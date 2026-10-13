Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- Facelift gets a revised grille, a relocated Toyota badge and rectangular fog lamps
- Will get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine like the Baleno Facelift
- Level 2 ADAS and new features could be added, similar to the new Baleno
Toyota is set to launch the Glanza facelift in India on October 14, over a month after Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Baleno on which it is based. A teaser released ahead of the launch shows a revised front end, but the changes are expected to extend to the cabin and equipment list as well.
Also Read: Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 14 Launch
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Exterior Changes
The teaser gives us a look at the revised fascia, which gets a new mesh-style grille. The Toyota badge has moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet. The bumper has also been revised, with garnish extending downwards into the lower section. The circular fog lamps have made way for rectangular units, while the air intake gets a hexagonal pattern.
The side and rear design details have yet to be revealed. However, the facelift is expected to remain the same as the outgoing model, with the main styling changes expected at the front, just like the Baleno facelift.
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Interior And Features
The Glanza facelift is expected to retain the current cabin layout, but could gain several of the equipment upgrades introduced with the updated Baleno. These may include ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad and a branded audio system. Other expected features include a head-up display, automatic climate control and a 360-degree camera. The hatchback could also continue with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
One of the bigger additions on the facelifted Baleno is a Level 2 ADAS suite. This includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and high-beam assist. Whether Toyota will offer the same package on the Glanza remains to be seen.
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Relaunched; Prices Start At Rs 36.51 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Powertrain
The outgoing Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. With the facelift, Toyota is expected to switch to the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine similar to the updated Baleno. In the Baleno, this engine produces 81 bhp and 112 Nm in petrol form. The CNG version develops 69 bhp and 102 Nm.
The updated Baleno is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Glanza is expected to follow the same transmission options. It remains to be seen, however, whether Toyota will offer an AMT with the CNG version, as Maruti Suzuki has added this option to the updated Baleno's CNG range.
Also Read: Toyota Hilux Review: The Invincible
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Price And Variants
The current Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.73 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variants. The CNG versions are priced at Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The facelift is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model. Toyota is expected to retain the existing E, S, G and V variant lineup.
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