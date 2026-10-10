Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 14 Launch

Toyota has teased the Glanza facelift ahead of its launch on October 14, 2026. The teaser gives us a swift look at the revised front end, but the changes are expected to go beyond that. Like the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the Glanza is based, the Toyota will switch to the three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: Exterior

The teaser reveals a new mesh-style grille, with the Toyota badge moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet. The facelift also appears to get new LED fog lamps with a rectangular design, replacing the circular units on the current model. The updated Baleno gets similar changes, which is unsurprising.

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The teaser doesn't reveal much else, so changes to the rear remain unconfirmed. However, minor styling updates at the back are possible.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Interior and Features

The Glanza facelift is expected to retain the familiar cabin layout, but could borrow the equipment upgrades introduced with the updated Baleno. These include ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad and a branded audio system.

The Baleno facelift has also gained a Level 2 ADAS suite, with features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and high-beam assist. It remains to be seen whether Toyota will offer this on the Glanza as well. Other features could include a head-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: Powertrain

The current Glanza runs on a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but the facelift is expected to switch to the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series unit, akin to the updated Baleno. In the Maruti, this engine produces 81 bhp and 112 Nm in petrol form, while the CNG version makes 69 bhp and 102 Nm.

The Baleno is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Glanza is expected to follow the same setup, although it remains to be seen whether Toyota will also offer an AMT with the CNG version. The updated Baleno has added that option to its CNG range.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Price

The current Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.73 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variants, while the CNG versions cost Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh. The facelift is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model. The variant lineup is expected to continue with the E, S, G and V trims. At present, CNG is available on the S and G variants with a manual gearbox.



All prices ex-showroom