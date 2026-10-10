Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 14 Launch
- Glanza facelift launches on October 14, 202
- Three-cylinder engine will replace the current four-cylinder unit
- Level 2 ADAS and new features could be added, similar to the new Baleno
Toyota has teased the Glanza facelift ahead of its launch on October 14, 2026. The teaser gives us a swift look at the revised front end, but the changes are expected to go beyond that. Like the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the Glanza is based, the Toyota will switch to the three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine.
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Relaunched; Prices Start At Rs 36.51 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Exterior
The teaser reveals a new mesh-style grille, with the Toyota badge moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet. The facelift also appears to get new LED fog lamps with a rectangular design, replacing the circular units on the current model. The updated Baleno gets similar changes, which is unsurprising.
Also Read: Toyota Hilux Review: The Invincible
The teaser doesn't reveal much else, so changes to the rear remain unconfirmed. However, minor styling updates at the back are possible.
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Interior and Features
The Glanza facelift is expected to retain the familiar cabin layout, but could borrow the equipment upgrades introduced with the updated Baleno. These include ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad and a branded audio system.
The Baleno facelift has also gained a Level 2 ADAS suite, with features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and high-beam assist. It remains to be seen whether Toyota will offer this on the Glanza as well. Other features could include a head-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Also Read: New Toyota Hilux Launched in India At Rs 31.99 Lakh
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Powertrain
The current Glanza runs on a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but the facelift is expected to switch to the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series unit, akin to the updated Baleno. In the Maruti, this engine produces 81 bhp and 112 Nm in petrol form, while the CNG version makes 69 bhp and 102 Nm.
The Baleno is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Glanza is expected to follow the same setup, although it remains to be seen whether Toyota will also offer an AMT with the CNG version. The updated Baleno has added that option to its CNG range.
Toyota Glanza Facelift: Expected Price
The current Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 6.73 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variants, while the CNG versions cost Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh. The facelift is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model. The variant lineup is expected to continue with the E, S, G and V trims. At present, CNG is available on the S and G variants with a manual gearbox.
All prices ex-showroom
carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team →
Related News
Learn more about Toyota Glanza
Popular Toyota Models
- Toyota
FortunerEx-Showroom Price₹ 34.76 - 50.46 Lakh
- Toyota
Innova CrystaEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.72 - 26.77 Lakh
- Toyota
RumionEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.79 - 14.21 Lakh
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser TaisorEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.43 - 12.94 Lakh
- Toyota
Land CruiserEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.18 - 2.25 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser HyryderEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.31 - 19.76 Lakh
- Toyota
Innova HycrossEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.33 - 31.99 Lakh
- Toyota
CamryEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.62 - 48.89 Lakh
- Toyota
GlanzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.73 - 9.99 Lakh
- Toyota
VellfireEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore
- Toyota
Fortuner LegenderEx-Showroom Price₹ 42.92 - 48.29 Lakh
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.6 - 23.8 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Porsche Mission S Concept Teased Ahead Of October 15 DebutPorsche will unveil the Mission S Concept on October 15, previewing a new mid-engined sports car platform planned to sit above the 911.2 mins read
- Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Colour Options RevealedThe T40 is offered in three dual-tone and an all-black version while the T4 gets three monotone shades.2 mins read
- McLaren 750S Bows Out In 2027, Final Orders Now OpenThe 750S debuted in 2023 before arriving in India in 2024, with both Coupe and Spider versions offered.2 mins read
- Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 14 LaunchThe teaser gives us a glimpse at the revised fascia while the most obvious change will be the switch to the three-cylinder engine.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 9, 2026Volkswagen Tiguan Electric Breaks Cover; Offers Upto 300bhp And 600kmsOne of the highest seller in VW’s family has finally gone electric. The ID.Tiguan follows the ID.4 and ID.5 in the German carmaker’s EV offensive.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 9, 2026BMW F450 RR Teased, Global Debut On October 15The BMW F450 RR will share the 420cc twin-cylinder engine, producing 47 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 10, 20262026 Honda Elevate Review: This Facelift Fixes The Gaps, But...The Honda Elevate brings a refreshed design, a more feature-rich cabin and several additions that address some of the SUV's key shortcomings.6 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 8, 2026Tata Aeris Review: New And Improved, But Is It Good Enough?Tata has replaced the Tigor with the new Aeris and improved it in every aspect. We drove the CNG AMT and Petrol MT derivatives to find out how much it improved over its predecessor.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read