Toyota India Prepares For Post Coronavirus Lockdown Operations

While announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3rd, the Prime Minister also said some sectors that are shut can start work from next week. In a related order the Union Home Ministry has said those Industries that do not fall within municipal limits of cities can start functioning from Monday April 20, 2020. Looking at that possibility Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released a detailed 'Restart Manual' as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal. Putting together a team of cross functional experts a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) has been created that would ensure the safest possible restart to manufacturing by securing the workers from any health hazards.

Social distancing is to be followed strictly according to the Toyota manual

The manual begins by talking about the employees commute to work. It involves self checking one's health before leaving home and following social distancing norms while sharing transport. At the workplace too distancing has to be strictly followed in all situations while ensuring that staffs wash their hands at regular intervals. The manual also talks about periodic disinfection of frequently used areas and placing sanitisers at such places. There's also a mention of lesser items on the food menu along with staggered meal timings. The manual also advocates wearing of masks and avoiding the use of Air Conditioners to prevent the spread of disease. A strong emphasis on virtual meetings has also been laid.

The manual encourages the concept of virtual meetings for work

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We need to safeguard business continuity and economic recovery as well by ensuring 'Safety & health First' approach. In this perspective, this 'Restart Manual' is prepared not only for our use but also for the benefit of government, industries and stakeholders."

This manual will be used by TKM, its suppliers and has also been shared as a reference document with all Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) members. The company also intends to share it with wider segment of Industry through industry association platforms like CII.

