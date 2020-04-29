Toyota Innova Crysta Updated With More Standard Safety Features

Toyota India has silently updated the 2020 Innova Crysta, and now the MPV will come with more safety features as part of standard fitment. As per the updated list posted on the company's website, the Toyota Innova Crysta will now offer Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist Control across all variants. Earlier, both these safety features were only offered with the top-end ZX variant. This is, of course, in addition to the existing standard safety features like - ABS with EBD, height-adjustable seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX seat mounts, and seatbelt warning.

Toyota Innova Crysta's other standard safety features include - ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat mounts, and seatbelt warning

In terms of other safety features, Toyota Innova Crysta comes with 3 airbags in the GX Manual, GX Automatic, and VX Manual variant, while the top-end ZX variant comes with 7 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and Immobilizer + Siren + Ultrasonic Sensor + Glass Break Sensor. However, the rest of the features remain unchanged. Both the manual and automatic GX variants are offers in 7-/8-seat layout, the mid-sped VX and top-end ZX trim come with 7-seat cabin layout with captain seats for the second row as standard.

Powertrain wise, the company has already updated its entire model range to the stringent BS6 emission regulations, including the Innova Crysta. The MPV is offered in both petrol and diesel engines, and while the former is a 2.7-litre unit that makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm, the diesel version gets a 2.4-litre mill that makes 148 bhp, and while the manual version 343 Nm torque, the automatic trim develops 360 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter.

