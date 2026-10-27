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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift India Launch On November 26: Flex-Fuel Hybrid Incoming

Amaan Ahmed
last published date : 27 October 2026, 17:54 IST
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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift India Launch On November 26: Flex-Fuel Hybrid Incoming
Highlights
  • Innova Hycross to receive its first substantial makeover in 4 years.
  • Restyled front-end will bring it visually in line with Toyota's SUVs.
  • Expected to accept up to 85 per cent ethanol.

The wait for the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is set to come to an end next month, as car&bike can now confirm the facelifted MPV will be launched in India on November 26. Launched in 2022, the petrol-only Hycross has rather effortlessly taken over the mantle of India's favourite long-distance family car from the diesel-powered Innova Crysta, and this will be its first major update in four years. But this won't be a regulation nip-and-tuck job – the Hycross facelift will usher in Toyota's first flex-fuel powertrain for the Indian market.

Also Read: Best Family Road-Trip Cars: Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, Tata Safari & More

toyota innova hycross flex fuel ethanol hybrid electric mpv makes world premiere in india carandbike 1

2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Flex fuel the biggest highlight?

The Innova Hycross facelift hybrid, armed with the ability to run on a higher blend of ethanol, could well become one of India's most fuel-efficient cars. Such an idea was previewed almost three full years ago, when Toyota showcased the flex-fuel hybrid prototype based on the Hycross.

toyota innova hycross flex fuel hybrid engine

At the time, the prototype employed a modified version of the standard MPV's 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, configured to run on up to E85 fuel (an 85 per cent ethanol blend). The engine was fitted with different spark plugs and piston rings for improved corrosion resistance. A cold-start system, three-way catalyst programming, ethanol sensor, new fuel pump and filter as well as different fuel tank and fuel pipe materials complete the engine makeover.

While it remains to be seen just how much more efficient such a powertrain can be, at the time, Toyota claimed the Hycross flex-fuel could offer up to 50 per cent higher fuel efficiency, while also delivering the lowest well-to-wheel emissions footprint of any similar-sized vehicle, irrespective of fuel type.

toyota innova hycross facelift launch on november 26 carandbike 1

Spy shots and patent drawings have also revealed a new fascia is incoming for the ever-popular Toyota MPV. The new front-end, which seemingly ditches the pre-facelift's large honeycomb grille for a perforated central portion that blends seamlessly into the front bumper.

In profile, the Hycross is likely to remain unchanged save for a possible redesign of the alloy wheels. Inside, the MPV could gain a few more feel-good features, but what those will be, we'll only know closer to the launch date.

# Toyota Innova Hycross# Innova Hycross# Toyota Flex Fuel Vehicle# Flex fuel# FFV# Hycross MPV# Hycross Flex Fuel# Hycross FFV# Hycross hybrid# Toyota India# Toyota Kirloskar Motor# TKM# Cars# Cover Story
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