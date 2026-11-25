Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, Price, Details, Images
- Hycross facelift to get new headlights and tail lamps
- Also expected to get new alloy wheel design
- Cabin could see a bunch of new features
Toyota is set to launch the Innova Hycross Facelift in India today. This will be the first major update for the Hycross since it went on sale in 2022. The list of changes to the updated MPV will include revised styling, cabin upgrades, and a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain.
The changes spotted at the front are new LED headlights and DRLs, a fresh mesh-type grille and a revised lower portion.
JUST IN - The Hycross facelift has been leaked ahead of its launch.
Image source - Rushlane
As for the profile, not much appears to have changed, save for the new design for the alloy wheels.
The stage is set for the launch of the facelifted Hycross. Stay tuned to this space to get all the details first-hand.
Toyota states that the Hycross facelift is India's first flex-fuel hybrid vehicle.
The Innova Hycross facelift can run on blends of up to E85.
Take a look at some of the exterior changes on the MPV. New front grille, fresh pair of LED headlights and more.
Some of the key interior changes include larger screens for infotainment and the cluster.
Here are all the variants of the updated MPV. The brand has rejigged the variant lineup of the model.
Take a look at the colour options of the updated MPV
Take a look at some of the safety features.
The Innova Hycross Facelift finally takes the stage
Toyota has launched the facelifted Innova Hycross in India with prices starting from Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here are the variant-wise prices:
Head on to our launch story to know all about it: 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched At Rs 19.59 Lakh
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