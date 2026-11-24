The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is all set to launch tomorrow. The biggest highlight of the update is the introduction of a new flex-fuel engine. Other changes are expected to include revised styling, cabin upgrades and a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain. The India-spec Innova Hycross facelift is likely to borrow several updates from the Indonesian-spec model, which was recently updated.

A few days ago, Toyota released an official teaser showcasing the MPV's redesigned front fascia. The DRLs are positioned above the headlight housing, similar to what we have seen on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Inside, we expect the Innova Hycross facelift to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen, compared to the 10.4-inch infotainment display currently offered on the top-spec variant. A dashcam has also been added to the Indonesian model. We expect these updates to make their way to the India-spec Hycross as well.

On the powertrain front, the facelift will bring a more significant mechanical update in the form of a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain. This will make it the first Toyota model in India to feature the technology.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift India Launch On November 26: Flex-Fuel Hybrid Incoming

The company previewed the technology almost three years ago through a flex-fuel prototype based on the Innova Hycross. It was equipped with a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine capable of running on fuel containing up to 85 per cent ethanol (E85).

The technical changes showcased in the prototype went beyond engine calibration. Toyota used different spark plugs and piston rings to improve corrosion resistance, along with a cold-start system, an ethanol sensor and revised catalyst programming. The fuel pump, filter, tank and pipes were also modified to handle higher ethanol content.