Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Toyota has rolled out the first teaser of the Innova Hycross facelift, ahead of its launch on November 25, 2026. This will be the first major update for the Hycross since it went on sale in 2022. The list of changes on the updated MPV will include revised styling, cabin upgrades, and a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift India Launch On November 25: Flex-Fuel Hybrid Incoming

The teaser offers only a brief look at the changes, but it does reveal new headlamps with LED DRL signatures. These appear similar to the lighting elements seen on the UC Taisor. Further changes on the people mover could include a redesigned front grille, revised bumpers and tail lamps, along with fresh alloy wheel designs. The overall update is likely to be more extensive than what the teaser image gives away.

The cabin could see some of the more noticeable changes, particularly if Toyota brings over the upgrades introduced on the recently updated Indonesia-spec Innova Hycross.

The Indonesian model gets a 12.3-inch TFT instrument display, which is now standard across all hybrid variants. That's a step up from the 7-inch unit currently offered on the India-spec model.

Higher variants in Indonesia also get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, compared to the 10.4-inch infotainment display offered here. A dashcam has also been added to the Indonesian model. We expect all of these changes in the India-spec Hycross as well.

The facelift will also bring a more significant mechanical update in the form of a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain. This addition will make it a first for Toyota in India. The company had previewed the technology almost three years ago through a flex-fuel prototype based on the Innova Hycross. It was equipped with a modified 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine capable of running on fuel containing up to 85 per cent ethanol (E85).

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition Launched For Fleet Buyers

The changes involved more than just revised engine calibration. Toyota fitted different spark plugs and piston rings to improve corrosion resistance, along with a cold-start system, an ethanol sensor and revised catalyst programming. The fuel pump, filter, tank and fuel lines were also modified to handle the higher ethanol content.

The Innova Hycross arrived in India in 2022 and has since become Toyota's primary MPV offering for family buyers, taking over that role from the diesel-powered Innova Crysta.

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is expected to carry a price increase over the current model, which is priced between Rs 18.70 lakh and Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, its badge-engineered sibling. Whether Maruti will also update the Invicto with similar changes remains to be seen.