Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid vs Kia Sorento Hybrid: Features, Prices, Specs Compared
- Sorento is longer and wider than the Hycross
- Hycross sits on larger wheelbase and is notably more affordable
- Sorento makes up price difference with AWD, Level 2+ ADAS and more
Hybrid technology has started to gain popularity in India in recent years, with multiple brands dipping their toes into the tech. The mass market has been catered to by Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and Honda, while on the luxury side, Lexus has long offered strong hybrid tech. However, if you're looking for a premium model, so far you've had just one choice for the last few years - the Toyota Innova Hycross. Now though, there is another three-row model in the segment that is offering hybrid technology - the Kia Sorento.
We see how the popular Hycross stacks up against Kia's newest SUV on paper.
Dimensions
|Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid
|Kia Sorento Hybrid
|Length
|4755 mm
|4815 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|1900 mm
|Height
|1795 mm
|1785 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|2815 mm
|Wheel Size
|17/18 inches
|18/19 inches
The Sorento has the clear size advantage, being both longer and wider than the Hycross. The Hycross, meanwhile, is marginally taller and sits on a longer wheelbase, which should give it some packaging advantages over the SUV. The Sorento also offers the larger wheel sizes as well.
Now do keep in mind that this is not technically an apples-to-apples comparison, with the Sorento a proper SUV while the Hycross is an MPV with some crossover-inspired elements.
Engine Specifications and Powertrains
Kia targets a broader demographic by offering two distinct powertrains, catering both to highway-heavy drivers who prefer diesel torque and urban commuters looking for hybrid refinement. Toyota sticks to its proven 5th-generation strong hybrid formula.
|Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid
|Kia Sorento Hybrid
|Engine
|2.0 Petrol Hybrid (E85)
|1.6 Turbo-Petrol Hybrid
|Power
|197 bhp
|178 bhp
|Torque
|188 Nm
|265 Nm
|Gearbox
|eCVT
|6-speed AT
|Electric Motor output
|206 Nm
|64 bhp, 264 Nm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD/AWD
Starting with the powertrains, both the Hycross and Sorento get strong hybrid options. The Sorento offers a 1.6-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine delivering a peak 178 bhp and 265 Nm. This is paired with an electric motor that produces a peak 64 bhp and 264 Nm, with power sent to either the front or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Hycross, for its part, uses a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol mill good for 197 bhp and 188 Nm paired with an electric motor good for 206 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox.
Sorento buyers can furthermore get the option of a 2.2 diesel mill too, producing a strong 190 bhp and 442 Nm paired with an 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Toyota, meanwhile, offers a 2.0 naturally aspirated petrol engine that pushes out 170 bhp and 206 Nm, paired with a CVT.
Interior Features & Tech
Toyota has brought in some new features to the Innova Hycross with the latest update, which includes new LED projector headlamps, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as the most notable changes. Other features include an 8-way powered driver seat with memory, ventilated front seats, powered ottoman seats in the second row (7-seater), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, 6 airbags and the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, featuring Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, and a Pre-Collision System.
The Kia, meanwhile, for its notable premium over the Hycross, offers a lot more in terms of kit and tech. Aside from packing in all-wheel drive with terrain modes, the Kia also gets 12-way powered front seats, driver seat memory, ventilated second-row seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, twin 12.3-inch screens, hands-free parking, dual-zone climate control, 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, an AI-powered voice assistant, 10 airbags, and a Level 2+ ADAS suite with 29 features including a Blind View Monitor and Highway Driving Assist.
Price
|Toyota Innova Hycross
|Kia Sorento
|Petrol
|Rs 19.59 lakh
|---
|Hybrid
|Rs 19.99 - Rs 31.99 lakh
|Rs 29.49 - Rs 40.39 lakh
|Diesel
|---
|Rs 27.99 - Rs 38.39 lakh
Ex-showroom
Coming to the price, the gap between the Hycross and the Sorento is wide, to say the least. Toyota’s MPV is priced between Rs 19.59 lakh and Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the hybrid start at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento, meanwhile, has a starting price of Rs 29.49 lakh for the hybrid and Rs 27.99 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom). Prices top out at Rs 38.39 lakh for the diesel and Rs 40.39 lakh for the hybrid (ex-showroom).
Related News
Learn more about Toyota Innova Hycross
Popular Toyota Models
- Toyota
FortunerEx-Showroom Price₹ 35.11 - 51.17 Lakh
- Toyota
Innova CrystaEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 27.1 Lakh
- Toyota
RumionEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.79 - 14.21 Lakh
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser TaisorEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.43 - 12.94 Lakh
- Toyota
Land CruiserEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.18 - 2.25 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser HyryderEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.31 - 19.76 Lakh
- Toyota
Innova HycrossEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.33 - 31.99 Lakh
- Toyota
CamryEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.62 - 48.89 Lakh
- Toyota
GlanzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 10.98 Lakh
- Toyota
VellfireEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore
- Toyota
Fortuner LegenderEx-Showroom Price₹ 36.51 - 48.77 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.6 - 23.8 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Bentley Torcal EVExpected Price₹ 30 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-25
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Strong Hybrid Battery Life: Warranty, Maintenance & MoreA strong hybrid battery is designed for long-term use, but its warranty and maintenance still deserve attention.1 min read
- Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid vs Kia Sorento Hybrid: Features, Prices, Specs ComparedWe see how Toyota’s popular MPV stacks up against Kia’s latest three-row model in the market.4 mins read
- Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT vs Kia Seltos HTK IVT: Which One To Consider?Taking a closer look at two closely priced petrol automatic variants of India’s leading mid-size SUVs to see which one offers more everyday value.1 min read
- 7 Cars Under Rs. 12 Lakh With A Torque-Converter Automatic Gearbox: Brezza, Kylaq, XUV 3XO & MoreWe have listed seven popular cars in India that come with a factory-fitted torque-converter automatic gearbox right under the Rs. 12 lakh price bracket.9 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Nov 26, 2026Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs H-D X440 Vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Spec ComparisonLooking for a modern retro roadster but confused with the options available? We’ve put the newest and popular contenders head-to-head with distinct personalities in a spec comparison to help you make that decision.8 mins read
- 7 Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh With Electronic Parking Brake & Auto-Hold: XUV 3XO, Syros, Punch EV & MoreTake a look at seven cars and compact SUVs in India under Rs. 15 lakh that offer a factory-fitted electronic parking brake with auto-hold for effortless traffic driving.10 mins read