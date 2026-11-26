Hybrid technology has started to gain popularity in India in recent years, with multiple brands dipping their toes into the tech. The mass market has been catered to by Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and Honda, while on the luxury side, Lexus has long offered strong hybrid tech. However, if you're looking for a premium model, so far you've had just one choice for the last few years - the Toyota Innova Hycross. Now though, there is another three-row model in the segment that is offering hybrid technology - the Kia Sorento.

We see how the popular Hycross stacks up against Kia's newest SUV on paper.

Dimensions

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Kia Sorento Hybrid Length 4755 mm 4815 mm Width 1845 mm 1900 mm Height 1795 mm 1785 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2815 mm Wheel Size 17/18 inches 18/19 inches

The Sorento has the clear size advantage, being both longer and wider than the Hycross. The Hycross, meanwhile, is marginally taller and sits on a longer wheelbase, which should give it some packaging advantages over the SUV. The Sorento also offers the larger wheel sizes as well.



Now do keep in mind that this is not technically an apples-to-apples comparison, with the Sorento a proper SUV while the Hycross is an MPV with some crossover-inspired elements.

Engine Specifications and Powertrains

Kia targets a broader demographic by offering two distinct powertrains, catering both to highway-heavy drivers who prefer diesel torque and urban commuters looking for hybrid refinement. Toyota sticks to its proven 5th-generation strong hybrid formula.



Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Kia Sorento Hybrid Engine 2.0 Petrol Hybrid (E85) 1.6 Turbo-Petrol Hybrid Power 197 bhp 178 bhp Torque 188 Nm 265 Nm Gearbox eCVT 6-speed AT Electric Motor output 206 Nm 64 bhp, 264 Nm Drivetrain FWD FWD/AWD

Starting with the powertrains, both the Hycross and Sorento get strong hybrid options. The Sorento offers a 1.6-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine delivering a peak 178 bhp and 265 Nm. This is paired with an electric motor that produces a peak 64 bhp and 264 Nm, with power sent to either the front or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Hycross, for its part, uses a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol mill good for 197 bhp and 188 Nm paired with an electric motor good for 206 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox.



Sorento buyers can furthermore get the option of a 2.2 diesel mill too, producing a strong 190 bhp and 442 Nm paired with an 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Toyota, meanwhile, offers a 2.0 naturally aspirated petrol engine that pushes out 170 bhp and 206 Nm, paired with a CVT.

Interior Features & Tech

Toyota has brought in some new features to the Innova Hycross with the latest update, which includes new LED projector headlamps, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as the most notable changes. Other features include an 8-way powered driver seat with memory, ventilated front seats, powered ottoman seats in the second row (7-seater), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, 6 airbags and the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, featuring Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, and a Pre-Collision System.

The Kia, meanwhile, for its notable premium over the Hycross, offers a lot more in terms of kit and tech. Aside from packing in all-wheel drive with terrain modes, the Kia also gets 12-way powered front seats, driver seat memory, ventilated second-row seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, twin 12.3-inch screens, hands-free parking, dual-zone climate control, 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, an AI-powered voice assistant, 10 airbags, and a Level 2+ ADAS suite with 29 features including a Blind View Monitor and Highway Driving Assist.

Price

Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Sorento Petrol Rs 19.59 lakh --- Hybrid Rs 19.99 - Rs 31.99 lakh Rs 29.49 - Rs 40.39 lakh Diesel --- Rs 27.99 - Rs 38.39 lakh

Ex-showroom

Coming to the price, the gap between the Hycross and the Sorento is wide, to say the least. Toyota’s MPV is priced between Rs 19.59 lakh and Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the hybrid start at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento, meanwhile, has a starting price of Rs 29.49 lakh for the hybrid and Rs 27.99 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom). Prices top out at Rs 38.39 lakh for the diesel and Rs 40.39 lakh for the hybrid (ex-showroom).