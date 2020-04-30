Toyota Kirloskar Motor Annnounces COVID-19 Relief Measures For Healthcare Workers

Toyota has been strongly supporting the authorities in battling the current coronavirus crisis. The company already provided hazmat suits and buses to the Karnataka health department along with donating ₹ 2 crore to the Karnataka CM Relief Fund. Now, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be providing health workers and care givers with personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other machinery to help them combat COVID-19. The company will give 45 thermal scanners to the authorities. 20 of these will be given to Bengaluru Police with the other 25 will be given to quarantine hospitals. Additionally, TKM has also provided 45,000 sanitiser bottles, 100 beddings, and consumables for up to 100 patients as well.

TKM will also supply 20 sets of equipment such as IV stands and BP monitors and safety gear including 12,000 examination gloves, 70,000 3-ply face masks, 7500 N95 masks to the health department, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore police personnel and the community.

(Toyota Kirloskar Motor officials handing sanitiser bottles to the Karnataka Police department)

Commenting on these initiatives, Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "In such perilous times, when the whole country is battling the repercussions of the COVID 19 pandemic, Toyota, in line with its safety and security philosophy has taken numerous measures to aid the Government and the citizens. We have been continuously monitoring the evolving situation to identify major problem areas wherein we can provide our aid and support to those individuals who are risking their lives to protect us. Our endeavour has always been to be with the people in these uncertain times and to provide relief whenever and wherever we can.

In a bid to safeguard citizens and to stop the virus from spreading further, Toyota will be providing fumigation equipment to hospitals and to the Town Municipal Corporation, Bidadi, Ramanagara District in Karnataka.

